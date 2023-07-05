“DON’T LOOK back. Something might be gaining on you.”
Satchel Paige, one of the most lovable characters in baseball history, made the above quote famous. I believe in what he said.
On the other hand, George Santayana countered when he said, “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.” I believe that as well.
Both of those quotes fit my thinking last week as I broke out the mowing equipment for Razorback Ridges ski, hiking, and snowshoeing trails in Sayner.
Why exactly would I think of those quotes in the middle of the summer on a ski trail? It all has to do with a trash-talking son and a father who should know better.
My son, Brooks, challenged me a few months ago to ski the American Birkebeiner next February. I swore on my mother’s grave, and anything else I could get my hands on, as soon as I finished my 20th Birkie at the age of 70 that I would never, ever, ever ski it again.
Trash talking, it turns out, was stronger than my vow. Just because he has age difference going for him, I believe there is a path for me to put him properly in his place. On the other hand, I may be doomed to looking back and seeing him gaining on me well before the finish line.
The thing is, he is currently on a U.S. Army deployment in Central America where he’d had no chance to put on a pair of skis before he headed south last winter.
Given that his living in Minneapolis could hopefully mean he will have a nearly snowless winter there in which to ski and get himself in shape for the Birkie, while I will have excellent snow to whip myself into Birkie shape, compliments of our usual northern Wisconsin weather, is fueling my thoughts of actually beating him to the finish line.
Of course, if he does happen to get to the finish line first, I can always fall back on such excuses as lumbago, neuralgia, arthritis, hangnails, and even hangovers for my failure to win.
What brings on all this talk of cross-country skiing throughout cold, snowy winter months, when we are boiling in the 80s and even 90s during our early summer months so far?
Ski trails! That’s what. Trails also used for hiking and biking during these hot days if one has a high tolerance of squadrons, companies, and even regiments and battalions of mosquitoes while trying to enjoy those activities, spurred my thoughts of skiing the Birkie this week.
I have, for several days, been on the Razorback trails pulling a mower behind, and while one must concentrate on not hitting the occasional boulder sticking up or running into a freshly fallen tree across the trail, there is plenty of time to think of race training to come.
When mowing and otherwise maintaining the trails during the summer and fall, I take the time to look around me and see what a huge difference there is between the way trails look now and how they look in January and February.
In places, there is a virtual canopy of oak and maple leaf cover in summer, creating a tunnel through which to pass. Not much sunshine gets to the ground in those places.
Along other stretches I get to see vistas that haven’t existed for many years, now that recent and ongoing logging projects have opened up the landscape.
Along the top of a high ridge on our Long Rider trail I can now look to the west and see a large swath of Big Muskellunge Lake, sparkling blue on a summer day. Before logging—thinning, not clear-cutting—one could barely catch a glimpse of a small portion of Burlingame’s Bay, even on a leafless day in winter.
A current logging project has shut down the use of Lions Pride, Oak Ridge, and Hair Raiser loops on the classic side of the trail system, but walking those segments a week ago I could see much more of the landscape than was even remotely possible before cutting started.
I know there are folks who don’t like the initial mess left after logging, but the truth is that the trails heal quickly, and the open vistas created oftentimes make for a more scenic tour on skis or on foot than was the case before.
As an example, a decade ago or so a large logging project along Ridge Trail, and the beginning of all the skate loops, drew howls of protest during the following winter from skiers who thought that the area had been destroyed.
Within a year or two of skiing, suddenly the comments in our guest logbook were about the wonderful view of a sunset along a ridge that one never saw prior to the logging.
The thing is, logging may be ugly to the eye, or at least to some eyes, during the cutting process and for a little while after, but the end result can be and often is a new, refreshing look to the forest as it grows and begins a new era.
Anyway, trail thoughts and race thoughts, the latter maybe being only a pipe dream of beating Brooks to the Birkie finish line next February, ran through my head during my recent time on the trails. Just think, in only five or six months it’ll be ski season all over again.
