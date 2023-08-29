AS GLORIA GAYNOR so aptly put it with her biggest hit song, I’m a survivor. Not by much, but by a hair I hung in there in survival mode last week for four days in Yooperland, Michigan.
This year I talked my 1969-70 fellow inmates of Third East Bridgman Hall at the UW-Eau Claire into traveling to the land of Yoopers for our 53rd Third Easter reunion.
It was four days of beautiful wild country comprised of woods, cliffs, islands and water that make up the UP. Long a favorite for my wife and me, for the other eight guys, their wives and the widow of one of our most beloved characters, it was a first-time experience.
Our first evening got off to a strong start with a great meal at Foggy’s in Christmas, Mich., just west of Munising. That’s right, the town is named Christmas, and anyone wishing to have their future Christmas card mailings postmarked Christmas need only hike to that tiny town, where after postmarking, the cards will tell the recipients they came straight from Santa Claus.
I began to show off the wonders of the Munising area the next morning when a captain, a first mate, Gilligan, oops no Gilligan, but with a crew of adventurers, actually set out on a diesel-powered craft on a trip around 13,500 acre Grand Island to view not only the beautiful shoreland scenery but to get a close-up gander at two shipwrecks lying beneath the surface.
The Bermuda, a 135-foot schooner, sank in 1870 in shallow water, while the 210-foot wooden steamer Herman Hettler sank in deeper water in 1926. The skeletons of the boats have remained in remarkably good condition thanks to the cold, pure water of Lake Superior.
After a hearty lunch at the Dogpatch in Munising, my wife and I and two other Third Easters headed out on a Pictured Rocks tour boat, which seated 350 passengers, although only a fraction of that number were on board for a chilly early evening cruise.
My wife and I were on our fourth Pictured Rocks tour, while our good friends Lynn and Warren were seeing the magnificent, rugged and colorful coastline for the first time.
Some of the neat rock formations to be seen are Miner’s Castle, Lover’s Leap, Grand Portal, Chapel Rock and Battleship Row. Waterfalls are natural features I’ll walk near and far to see anywhere, but on the boat, you can see Spray Falls, Miner’s Falls and in the spring, when there is run-off, Bridal Veil Falls from the comfort of the vessel.
The next day, the rest of the group went out on the boat tour while the four of us headed east to Whitefish Point. There, we spent over two hours walking through the various buildings of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at the point several miles north of Paradise, Mich.
One of the features we saw in the main museum building was the ship’s bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which went down 17 miles off the coast of Whitefish Point. At one time the largest freighter ever to ply the dangerous waters of Lake Superior, the Fitzgerald went down after 35-foot waves battered it on the night of Nov. 10, 1975.
In the summer of 1995, the efforts of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, together with the families of the crew members who went down with the ship, along with the Royal Canadian Navy, the National Geographic Society and Sony Corporation, raised the ship’s bell, which is now displayed in the museum, to honor the 29 men who went down with the ship that night.
Warren, especially, wanted to visit the museum for a reason I didn’t know about when we headed there. One of the crew members on the Fitzgerald that night was his uncle, his mother’s brother. Now his uncle’s name, along with those of all the other crew members, is etched in an exact replica bronze bell attached to the original bell frame of the ship as it lies 535 feet below the surface, their final and everlasting grave marker.
Learning that from Warren as we walked through the museum suddenly made the sinking much more real for me than anything Gordon Lightfoot could sing about. It added a somber note to the visit, a note that emphasized the frailty of everyone on planet Earth. I’m guessing that maybe it also offered Warren a sense of peace and a thankfulness for knowing his uncle will be one of 29 never forgotten men in Great Lakes lore.
Over that way, we traveled through some of the best wild territory Upper Michigan offers, areas like the Seney Wildlife Area and the Tahquamenon River, where the Upper Falls, the largest east of the Mississippi River save for Niagara, roars over a 200-foot-wide shelf, then falls 48 feet to the riverbed below. During spring snowmelt time, up to 50,000 gallons of water per second pour over the lip of the falls.
My wife and I have visited the falls several times and are amazed at its power every single time.
Well, all things have to come to an end, and as is the case with all our reunions, this one ended with hugs, thanks for the memories, a few last sheepshead taunts and promises of attending next year’s gathering, wherever that might be. I plan on surviving that one too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.