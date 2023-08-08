THE STORY of Musky Mountain continues.
There aren’t a whole lot of people around who grew up with Musky Mountain in their backyard. I am one of them who did.
In 1956 a group of Sayner businessmen got together and decided Sayner needed a downhill ski area. I don’t know all the details of how it was put together, only that at the age of seven I got my first taste of skiing at Musky Mountain, which was a very popular ski hill until 1967, and was known as Mus-Ski Mountain.
The obvious choice for the ski hill was Musky Mountain, located a little over two miles the way the crow flies from the house I grew up in.
My skiing began atop Bunny Hill which overlooked a chalet at the bottom of a small hill down in a hole to the right of where the main “mountain” was. That’s where I got acquainted with skis, rope tows and coming to a stop when you got to the bottom of the hill.
Bunny Hill was lit up one evening a week for night skiing, and that’s where my dad, the first ski patrol leader Mus-Ski Mountain had, taught me how to ski.
The lessons were pretty brief as I remember. First of all, not being tall enough to reach the rope tow, Dad would slide up behind me with his skis outside of mine, I’d wrap my arms around his legs while he grabbed the tow rope, and up we’d go.
At the top of the hill the skiing lesson began. It went something like, “Okay, look down the hill, use your ski poles to push off, bend your knees and don’t fall on the way down.”
I got one part of the lesson right. I did not fall going down the hill. Not even the first time did I fall. My only problem was what to do when I reached the bottom with only maybe 30 yards of flat ground between me and a very sturdy ski chalet.
Since my forward progress wasn’t slowing much at all as I got to within five yards of the building, I decided to try my own method of stopping. I tipped over sideways and skidded to a safe stop a few feet from the concrete block building foundation.
When my dad followed me down, the lesson continued. “You might want to try turning the next time.” “Great,” I responded. “All you have to do is put a bunch of pressure on one ski to start it turning, and the other one will follow,” said Dad. Lesson completed.
By the end of the first night of skiing I was turning, not very well, but I never did run into the building. I also did not run into any other skiers, which was fortunate as they were all much bigger than me, meaning I would have come out worse for the wear in any collision.
I might add that though the challenge of Bunny Hill “mountain” filled me with fear starting down the first time, after that I thought flying fearlessly down hill provided the most exciting experience known to man — or at least a 7-year-old boy.
Over the years I skied hundreds of times at Mus-Ski Mountain. I worked there as a Sitz-Lift spotter at the top of the hill and became a Junior Ski Patrol member. I raced to a first-place slalom finish there one year during the hill’s winter festival.
It was a great winter hangout for a kid, and to this day, I still walk or drive to the top of Musky Mountain to get a look out over many miles of forest land in every direction.
Back in the days of the hill being open for skiing, you could look out from the top and see goodly sections of Plum, Razorback and Star Lake. At over 1,900 feet in elevation, it was and still is one of the highest points in Wisconsin.
Sadly, the open vistas are gone. When the hill closed after the 1966-67 ski season, the forest began to reclaim the open hillsides. The trees rising above the crest are thick enough to keep you from seeing any part of the lakes anymore.
The only way to see the lakes and the far country now would be to climb the still standing fire tower on an absolute vertical ladder. I did it, along with friends, many times over the years, but at age 73 I am both too chickenhearted and enough wiser to say no to that adventure.
Still, the memories of the slopes, the people who skied there and worked there, the weekend live band and DJ dances we had there all through my high school years, and all the mishaps and triumphs that went with skiing down Mus-Ski Mountain will be mine forever.
The story of Musky Mountain happily is not over. Mus-Ski Mountain, now reverting back to just plain Musky Mountain, will soon be home to one of the newest and I’m betting most exciting mountain bike and fat tire bike riding trails in our part of northern Wisconsin.
A dedicated group of riders has moved “mountains” of paperwork and manual labor to begin construction of those trails this summer. Again, at 73, I am just wise enough to let the young gaffers ride the trails. I’ll undoubtedly walk portions of them from time to time, each time remembering what Mus-Ski Mountain meant to me during an important part of my life and feeling glad that today’s riding sport fans are able to get acquainted with Musky Mountain.
