PRIDE GOETH before the fall. It’s an old proverb, but it’s still true today. So is the saying that the Fish Gods will be angry if you trash talk another fisherman too much.

I know these things for a fact, for my pride went for a huge fall a week ago, thanks to a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, both of whom turned out to be very proficient fishermen.

