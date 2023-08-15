PRIDE GOETH before the fall. It’s an old proverb, but it’s still true today. So is the saying that the Fish Gods will be angry if you trash talk another fisherman too much.
I know these things for a fact, for my pride went for a huge fall a week ago, thanks to a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, both of whom turned out to be very proficient fishermen.
The story actually started a few days before our fishing adventure. It began with an outing I was on with a pair of women who both on most days will run circles around me when it comes to not only fishing, but also actually catching fish.
Laura and Peggy, wives of two of the far northwestern Illinois rednecks who annually give me great grief and drink most of my Crown Royal for a week at duck camp in North Dakota, were my fishing partners for the day.
While their husbands headed north of Boulder Junction to fish one afternoon, I got to share the boat with Peggy and Laura, sort of the beast and two beauties.
Since I have in recent years become one of the world’s greatest bass fishermen, at least in my own mind, I took them to a lake where I guaranteed each would catch smallmouth until their arms fell off.
For Laura, that turned out to be true. We barely got started and she got a 15-inch brawler in the boat, thence back into the water. I followed her lead shortly thereafter with a fish of about the same size in and then back out of the boat.
Peggy sat on zero fish for quite a while before wrestling in what at the time was the biggest one of the day, a pretty 17-inch bronzeback. Unfortunately for her, that was to be the last bass to grab her crawler rig for about two hours.
In the meantime, Laura and I, especially Laura, kept adding to our take, most of the fish in the pound and a half to three-pound range.
That’s when the trash talking set in. Me, not Laura. She would never do that to her best friend, although I did note a sly smirk on her face each time she landed another bass.
I, on the other hand, was fool enough to start trash talking, something for which I should know better. Then again, I’m not always a fast learner, so my trash talking got lengthier and more evil all afternoon, although I professed to be only joking all the time.
Since Peggy was once a Division III college champion javelin thrower in her younger days, and could probably throw me at least half as far as a javelin, common sense would have told me for my own good when to be quiet. It didn’t.
In the end, I did hold up my end of the fishing rod at day’s end just a couple fish shy of Laura, while Peggy salvaged a little pride with a beautiful 3-pound smallie a short while before we quit.
Needless to say, when my next fishing outing was set to begin with Tigh and Charlie, I figured I would continue to be the fishing guru who would teach those young whippersnappers how you do it.
Fortunately, I did no pre-bragging about my prowess before we left the landing. When we anchored at my favorite spot, it took Tigh all of one cast to land the first bass of the day, a respectable 13-incher.
Shortly thereafter, he had two or three more in the boat before either Charlie or I had so much as a hit. Charlie then jumped in with a few fish of his own. We worked over several of my “can’t miss” spots, and the two of them did not miss. I did.
I think we were about two hours in when I caught my first smallie, a whopper that was four inches if he was an inch. Truthfully, four inches might even have been a bit of an exaggeration. My nightcrawler was longer than the bass.
Fishing with the same technique I assured the boys—correctly, I might add—would catch lots of bass, I continued to catch nothing. Sometimes they would even set their rods down for a rest, only to have to make a mad grab for said rods when a foraging smallie nearly jerked an unattended rod out of the boat.
And so it went. Four hours went by as the boys kept it going, especially Tigh. Finally, just before quitting time, I salvaged a tiny bit of pride when the biggest fish of the day, a 19-inch bass, whacked my jig.
All I could do as we got back to the landing was offer up thanks to the Fish Gods for letting me catch at least that one big fish. I also offered up a sincere vow to those same Fish Gods that I would never again trash talk a less fortunate fisherman than I.
Never again, I promised the Fish Gods, would I give a reason for my pride to take a fall. Think I’ll keep that promise?
