The removal of aquatic invasive species (AIS) has become a community-wide effort in the North Woods, and helping lead the charge have been area lake association members and volunteers aiming to improve Headwaters Country for present and future generations.
On Aug. 24, Deerskin Lake Association President Mike Sanders, along with fellow members and community volunteers, gathered to collect Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) from several marked sections of Deerskin Lake in the town of Washington.
For this effort, the group was offered the opportunity to utilize a new diver assisted suction harvesting (DASH) unit created earlier this year by the Three Lakes Waterfront Association (TLWA).
Sanders noted that the act of coming together for the betterment of the area’s wildlife, especially in the lakes and waterways of the North Woods, is at the forefront of the Deerskin Lake Association and many other area groups.
The community involvement at Deerskin Lake last week showcased a variety of North Woods residents jumping in and performing whatever job was asked of them.
The DASH unit was developed by the waterfront association after it was awarded a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
This unique piece of AIS harvesting equipment is a pontoon boat that acts as a large vacuum cleaner, while also supplying air for a diver, who can help direct the DASH’s suction hose along the lake bottom to effectively and quickly remove EWM.
Also aboard the unit is a collection and drainage station for plant foliage and other materials that are pulled up by the suction hose. Several crate baskets sit atop the drainage area, where operators can adequately determine the amount of EWM collected during each session.
TLWA President Fred Knoch, Jon Willman, Bob Borek and Larry Zibell walked through the DASH unit operations with Deerskin Lake members prior to the dive.
Former Three Lakes Principal Gene Welhoefer, an avid diver, volunteered to direct the DASH unit’s suction system and aid fellow volunteers and lake association members in the collection of EWM at Deerskin Lake last week.
Manning the DASH unit were Deerksin Lake members Dave Emanuel, Bob Klinter, Terry Springer, TLWA member Bob Borek and former Northland Pines educator Mike Gerlach.
This most recent AIS removal project began bright and early last Thursday, with volunteers and lake-waterfront association members putting the unit’s suction system together. Those not on the barge utilized paddleboards and kayaks, and netted floating EWM to be brought to the compost pile in the town of Washington at the end of the day.
Washington Town Chairman Jim Egan and DNR Water Management Specialist Kevin Gauthier have offered continual support of these projects, according to Sanders, and has also done a large part of helping bring the community together with suggested lake cleanups in the past.
Earlier this year, Anvil Lake, also in the town of Washington, was another location where an AIS removal project took place. Welhoefer was once again the man underwater directing the DASH unit’s suction system, while also removing EWM by hand.
During the summer, Sanders noted that 134 bags of EWM were removed from Deerskin Lake during a separate AIS removal project gathering with the help of 18 volunteers including two elementary school boys — who he deemed part of the next generation of convervationists.
He also detailed how the vision for most of the lakes and waterways around the North Woods consist of the same characteristics.
Many live here, and come to visit, to experience what the area has to offer in terms of outdoor recreation, especially on the water, and having healthy plant life within each waterbody is critically important.
Sanders said that being able to see how the efforts to remove AIS and revitalize natural plant growth in the areas affected by these species is crucial for the protection and enhancement of those affected by EWM.
In a recent meeting of the Deerskin Lake Association, which Sanders called “the most engaging meeting to date,” the group discussed a vision of what it hopes to see in 2035, should AIS removal efforts such as these continue.
“In 2035, our hope is that the community experiences Deerskin Lake as a cherished part of our world up here, not just as a body of water,” he added. “Our organization welcomes perspective members and volunteers who share our vision of being dedicated to maintaining, protecting, and enhancing the lake’s natural beauty.”
The group plans to continue working toward improving water quality, swimming conditions, and the betterment of native plants and wildlife, not only at Deerskin Lake, but other North Woods waterbodies as well.
“The end goal is having water bodies throughout the North Woods where native aquatic plants thrive, crowd out invasive species and provide a crucial haven for fish, amphibians, and insects to ensure a flourishing ecosystem,” Sanders stated.
For more information on the lake association or volunteer opportunities, contact Sanders at mike@deerskinlake.org.
