Members of the public with a passion for conservation are encouraged to apply for a seat on their local County Deer Advisory Council.
Each coucnil includes representatives from the hunting community, as well as from a variety of stakeholder groups with interest in hunting and deer management. The application period for each county is open until Aug. 15, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“All council seats are open to new applicants,” said DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl. “County Deer Advisory Councils are provided an in-depth look at deer management issues and meet with DNR staff as representatives of their community.
“Those selected will serve for three years and, during that time, will reach out to the stakeholders they represent as they develop recommendations for the fall season framework each year.”
Council members meet annually to review deer management data, gather public input, and provide recommendations to the DNR and the Natural Resources Board regarding deer management decisions in their county.
Pritzl added applicants must have experience or involvement with at least one of these seven stakeholder categories which include agriculture, forestry, tourism, transportation, hunting, land management, and local government.
County Deer Advisory Councils were established in 2014 and continue to provide an open venue to develop county-specific deer population objectives and herd management strategies through public involvement. In doing so, council members review and consider a variety of metrics on deer herd trends, impacts to habitat, and various human-deer interactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.