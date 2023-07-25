Members of the public with a passion for conservation are encouraged to apply for a seat on their local County Deer Advisory Council.

Each coucnil includes representatives from the hunting community, as well as from a variety of stakeholder groups with interest in hunting and deer management. The application period for each county is open until Aug. 15, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

