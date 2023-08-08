North Woods community members are invited to help the Wisconsin Department of Resources (DNR) search for aquatic invasive species (AIS) during AIS Snapshot Day Saturday, Aug. 19.

AIS Snapshot Day is a fun, hands-on effort that relies on volunteers to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state. Volunteers will spend the day searching for signs of non-native plants and animals throughout the state at designated monitoring sites. 

