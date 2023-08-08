North Woods community members are invited to help the Wisconsin Department of Resources (DNR) search for aquatic invasive species (AIS) during AIS Snapshot Day Saturday, Aug. 19.
AIS Snapshot Day is a fun, hands-on effort that relies on volunteers to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state. Volunteers will spend the day searching for signs of non-native plants and animals throughout the state at designated monitoring sites.
Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department’s Carolyn Schaars detailed the main meeting location for AIS Snapshot Day in the North Woods will be Lakefront Pines Park, located on North Twin Lake in Phelps.
She added the day will include on-site training in invasive species detection, and will then transition into different groups being sent to multiple lakes in the area to look for varied invasive species. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
DNR AIS Monitoring Coordinator Maureen Ferry highlighted aquatic invasive species pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and native wildlife.
“Projects like AIS Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged, and for the local site leaders and the DNR to collaborate,” said Ferry. “The DNR has a long list of sites with suspected, but unverified, AIS that AIS Snapshot Day targets.
“This increases the chances of volunteers finding a species. Plus, each year, we make new detections.”
Ferry added last year, 150-plus volunteers rolled up their sleeves to monitor more than 234 sites across the state. This is a free event and is recommended for ages eight and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Advance registration is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.