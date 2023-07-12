index 3 cbcw training-07.12.23-CBCW 7288.jpg

Lake conservation specialist Cathy Higley explains Eurasian watermilfoil to trainees during the Clean Boats Clean Water training session held June 30 at the boat launch on Big St. Germain Lake. —Photo By Jacki Goebel

Inspect. Remove. Drain. These are the steps for preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS), according to the Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW) program.

Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department Lake Conservation Specialist Cathy Higley led a training session June 30 on Big St. Germain Lake in St. Germain to teach volunteers how to be on the lookout for AIS.

