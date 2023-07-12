Lake conservation specialist Cathy Higley explains Eurasian watermilfoil to trainees during the Clean Boats Clean Water training session held June 30 at the boat launch on Big St. Germain Lake. —Photo By Jacki Goebel
Inspect. Remove. Drain. These are the steps for preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS), according to the Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW) program.
Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department Lake Conservation Specialist Cathy Higley led a training session June 30 on Big St. Germain Lake in St. Germain to teach volunteers how to be on the lookout for AIS.
There has been growing concern over the spread of AIS in area lakes. Lake associations, concerned citizens and water-sport enthusiasts now have a way to get involved in preventing the spread of invasive species. Through the CBCW program, volunteers can take a front-line defense against the spread of AIS in their communities.
The most prolific AIS in this area include Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed and spiny water fleas. Although none of these invasives are harmful to humans, they are non-indigenous species that can cause harm to the environment, Higley said.
The CBCW program was a research project started by youth students in Minocqua. In 2003, they researched the devastating impacts AIS may have had on the surrounding lakes. As young student activists, they proposed an action plan to prevent the spread of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil.
Recognizing the innovation of these students, the Christopher Columbus Fellowship Foundation awarded $25,000 to develop and market an educational toolkit for boaters. This successful project created an awareness of not only AIS, but also the prevention steps each boater needs to take when leaving a waterbody.
Higley trains volunteers, who then organize boater education and inspection programs. She teaches participants about the different species that are present in the North Woods and how they affect the lakes.
During these training sessions, Higley informs participants how AIS can be transferred to other lakes. The recruits learn how to inspect boats and trailers, and also how to approach boaters and gather information.
The CBCW program is aimed at educating boaters and fishermen about AIS. This program also provides handouts and other information to volunteers, helping them educate the public regarding what they can do to stop the spread of invasives. The information is then collected and entered into a system for further analysis. The data can then be evaluated, and actions taken to control the invasives.
To learn more about the CBCW program, or to organize a training for volunteers, visit UW-Stevens Point at uwsp.edu and search for CBCW. To find local reports on invasives and watercraft inspection results, visit dnr.wi.gov/lakes/invasives and search for Vilas County.
For upcoming training sessions or more information, contact Higley at ahigl@vilascountywi.gov, or call 715-479-3738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.