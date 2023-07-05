Answer: If your lake is deep enough, yes. That’s for the simple physical reason that a less-dense liquid floats on a denser one, as oil floats on water. Maybe that’s not a pretty image, but it makes the point. Warm water is less dense than cold water and floats on top of it.
As spring moves into summer and warm air and sunlight pump heat into the lake, the deep water stays cold, while the water near the surface gets warm. So in summer, your lake has a layer of warmer water floating on a layer of colder, denser water. Through the summer the layers don’t mix very much.
Between those layers there’s a zone where the temperature changes rapidly. The technical term for this is thermal stratification. The warm upper layer is called the epilimnion, the cool lower layer is the hypolimnion, and the zone in-between is the thermocline.
It’s easy to experience the thermocline. Swim out to where the water is about 15 feet deep. The surface water you’re in will be comfortably warm. Now, do a feet-first surface dive. With an upstroke of your arms, propel yourself down. Soon your feet will feel a sudden cooling. That means they have hit and passed through the thermocline into that colder, denser layer
Thermal stratification is a seasonal thing. It actually reverses itself in winter, when the colder water is on top and the warmer (or slightly less cold) water is on the bottom. For now, just enjoy that warm surface layer.
Ted Rulseh, “The Lake Guy,” lives in the lake country of northern Wisconsin. He is the author of two books about lake life and lake science. You can ask him a question by visiting thelakeguy.net.
