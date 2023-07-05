Answer: If your lake is deep enough, yes. That’s for the simple physical reason that a less-dense liquid floats on a denser one, as oil floats on water. Maybe that’s not a pretty image, but it makes the point. Warm water is less dense than cold water and floats on top of it.

As spring moves into summer and warm air and sunlight pump heat into the lake, the deep water stays cold, while the water near the surface gets warm. So in summer, your lake has a layer of warmer water floating on a layer of colder, denser water. Through the summer the layers don’t mix very much.

