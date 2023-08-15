The Boulder Junction Public Library will host Nick Vander Puy, author of “Water Protectors: The HELP Campaign to Save the Penokees” Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Community Center located at 5392 Park St. 

From 2013-14, during the coldest winter of the past century, a coalition of tribal citizens, environmentalists, and neighbors occupied treaty- protected lands in the Penokee Hills of northern Wisconsin.

