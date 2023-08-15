The Boulder Junction Public Library will host Nick Vander Puy, author of “Water Protectors: The HELP Campaign to Save the Penokees” Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Community Center located at 5392 Park St.
From 2013-14, during the coldest winter of the past century, a coalition of tribal citizens, environmentalists, and neighbors occupied treaty- protected lands in the Penokee Hills of northern Wisconsin.
Through their act of civil disobedience, the Harvest Education Learning Project, known as the HELP Camp, successfully halted a multinational mineral corporation’s plan for mountaintop removal in the Lake Superior watershed.
In the years since, the camp has continued to be a powerful inspiration for grassroots activism and community resistance to environmental, economic, and cultural exploitation.
Drawn from firsthand, independent reporting, “Water Protectors: The HELP Campaign to save the Penokees” presents their story for water protectors everywhere.
After studying philosophy in college, Nick Vander Puy has worked as a teamster, public radio reporter, and fishing guide. He currently leads a seasonal life, guiding, gathering wild rice, fishing, hunting, netting, and making maple sugar in northern Wisconsin.
The second edition of “Water Protectors” was published in January, 2023, with additional material from Maureen Matusiwic, Barbara With, Richard Thiede, and Al Gedicks.
The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Books will be available for purchase and signing with the author.
