Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations for the 2023 gun deer season will be available for purchase through the Go Wild license portal and licensed locations beginning Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.

Authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out, or until this year’s deer season ends. The cost per harvest authorization is $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for nonresidents, and $5 each for youths ages 11 and under.

