Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations for the 2023 gun deer season will be available for purchase through the Go Wild license portal and licensed locations beginning Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.
Authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out, or until this year’s deer season ends. The cost per harvest authorization is $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for nonresidents, and $5 each for youths ages 11 and under.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) notes that on the opening day of the sale, an online queuing system will be used to manage volume in Go Wild beginning at 9:45. At 10 a.m., all online users on the site will be randomly assigned a number and staged in virtual line regardless of the actual time they entered into the system.
Officials stated this is no advantage for prospective customers who enter the site before 9:45 a.m, and added patrons who log on after 10 a.m. will be added to the end of the existing queue in the order in which they arrive.
In order to complete one’s purchase, hunters will need to know their specific deer management zone and unit they intend to hunt in. They will also need to determine whether they will be hunting on public or private land.
The first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific, and the fourth day is open to all zones, with sales each day opening at 10 a.m. Bonus harvest authorizations for the forest zones that include the northern and central regions of the state that include Vilas, Oneida, and Forest counties go on sale Aug. 14.
Central Farmland Zone hunters will be able to take their shot at purchasing a bonus harvest authorization Aug. 15. Southern Farmland Zone hunters day is Aug. 16, with Aug. 17 being open for hunters in all zones to purchase a harvest authorization.
DNR officials detailed the number of antlerless harvest opportunities will vary by deer management unit in accordance with local deer population levels. This allows for greater harvest opportunities where deer are abundant and a more conservative harvest where deer are fewer in number.
Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available for purchase for the 2023 season in all deer management units except Iron County.
As a reminder, a minimum of one Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization is included with each deer hunting license purchase in all Farmland Zone units. Some units will offer more than one antlerless deer harvest authorization with each deer license.
