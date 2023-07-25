One of the top water withdrawal industries listed in the 2021 Water Use Report and featured in the newly created 2023 Water Use StoryMap, both published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), was cranberry production.
Thousands of acres of cranberry bogs stretch across the North Woods, playing a heavy agricultural role in the state of Wisconsin, which is responsible for 60% of the entire country’s cranberry supply.
Officials noted agricultural irrigation is the second-largest withdrawer of groundwater in the state. For example, cranberry producers withdraw water for frost protection in winter and to flood crops before harvesting.
According to the water withdrawals report, the state’s cranberry production industry sector had 358 total active withdrawal sources in 2021. By collecting monthly water withdrawals, the DNR can look at trends in water use, which often relates to monthly temperatures, the growing season and precipitation patterns.
The report also highlighted that withdrawals are lowest in northern Wisconsin, where the region’s geology limits groundwater availability because of more forest-based land use and lower town and city populations, with less involvement by the agricultural industry.
“Analyzing the data we collected over the past 10 years helps us identify trends in water use so we can better balance economic viability with the sustainability of our aquifers and the water resources that depend on them into the future,” said DNR Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau Director Steve Elmore.
Since the inception of the Great Lakes Compact in 2008, Wisconsin requires water users to register and annually report on any surface water or groundwater withdrawals with pumping capacity of 100,000 gallons per day.
Elmore added on average, 30% of high-capacity wells in Wisconsin are used for agricultural irrigation.
A high-capacity well system has the capacity to withdraw more than 100,000 gallons per day. Owners of high-capacity wells report an average withdrawal of 210 billion gallons of water per year.
Owners of low-capacity private wells (less than 100,000 gallons per day) are not required to register wells or report water use. These wells, which are mostly residential wells, use an estimated total of 50 to 75 billion gallons per year statewide.
Public and private wells withdraw groundwater directly from Wisconsin’s subsurface aquifer formations. In 2021, Wisconsin had 10,302 high-capacity wells and 745 surface-water withdrawals.
The state began regulating the construction of high capacity wells in 1945, and maintains an inventory of high capacity wells dating back to the early 20th century.
In the late 1950s, widespread use of groundwater wells for irrigation began when a severe drought coincided with the arrival of new irrigation and well drilling technology.
Elmore stated wells are safe, dependable sources of water if sited wisely and built correctly. The largest spikes in high-capacity well construction coincided with droughts in 1976-1977 and 2012.
Municipal well construction has declined in the last decade, due to the availability of more water-efficient appliances and fixtures, and technologies that reduce municipal customer demand.
The capacity of wells varies by water use sector. Municipal water supply wells and agricultural irrigation wells often have the capacity to withdraw over 1 million gallons per day.
Municipalities withdraw the largest amount of groundwater, and supply more than two-thirds of the state’s residents with drinking water. Cities and towns along Lake Michigan and Lake Superior use water directly from those lakes for public water supply.
Power plants, specifically thermo-electric power plants, need large amounts of cooling water, and are located along Lake Michigan and the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers. Elmore added on average, power plants withdraw approximately 1.4 trillion gallons of water per year.
The DNR collects these water withdrawal numbers from private users and business sectors across the state, analyzes the data annually, and compiles it for several audiences including the Council of Great Lakes Governors, researchers, educators and the general public.
With more than 15,000 lakes, 84,000 river miles and 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, this report and its data create an invaluable information stream to help facilitate the state’s water usage and withdrawal regulations, according to Elmore.
The full 2021 Water Use Report and the 2023 Water Use StoryMap are both available at dnr.wisconsin.gov.
