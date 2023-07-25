prm 3 cranberry bogs-07.26.23-08.31.22-3 md-20121005_Cranberry_045a.jpg

Agricultural irrigation, which includes cranberry producers, accounts for the second-largest groundwater withdrawals in the state. Cranberries require water to flood beds before harvest as well as to protect against frost in the winter. —Contributed Photo

 Andy Manis

 

 

