If you’ve been out hiking on your favorite nature trail this season, you might’ve thought to yourself, “Hey, that pond is new! When did they put that there?”

In fact, that pond has always been there — you just didn’t notice because it didn’t have water in it. What you have just stumbled across is called an “ephemeral pond.” But as mysterious as that sounds, these ponds are actually naturally occurring, and we can learn a lot about them and what they do.

