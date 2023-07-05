If you’ve been out hiking on your favorite nature trail this season, you might’ve thought to yourself, “Hey, that pond is new! When did they put that there?”
In fact, that pond has always been there — you just didn’t notice because it didn’t have water in it. What you have just stumbled across is called an “ephemeral pond.” But as mysterious as that sounds, these ponds are actually naturally occurring, and we can learn a lot about them and what they do.
Also called vernal pools, ephemeral ponds are seasonal bodies of water that appear in the spring as the snow melts and high rainfall of the spring starts. These conditions can fill even the smallest of basins in the ground with water, turning them into a hotbed of aquatic ecology.
They make good habitat for animals and plants, wake up dormant species out of the soils, and act as a sign that spring has sprung and summer is coming.
Ephemeral ponds are important to their local ecosystems and greatly benefit the environment. Since these pools are temporary, frogs and salamanders can lay their eggs in them without fish already being in the water — this makes them crucial for protecting amphibian populations.
Other residents that make use of this seasonal housing include turtles, tiny invertebrates, and even snakes. On top of that, certain plants can only thrive in an environment with these seasonal pools, which adds to the amazing biodiversity found around these ponds.
These pools help absorb the additional rain we get during the spring, and put it to good use as habitat for these critters. That means less runoff carrying chemicals around, or flooding out and eroding areas nearby. Plus, these pools help purify groundwater, and keep other bodies of water clean and safe (including the water you drink).
Once the heat of the summer comes around, these pools dry up and turn into great soil for plants to grow in. Even though the pools are only here for a short amount of time, they have year-round effects on the environment around them.
Here’s some tips on how to help keep ephemeral ponds occurring on your property healthy.
The most important thing you can do to a vernal pool is: nothing! Just leaving them as they are is one of the best things you can do for them.
These pools can be very sensitive to disruptions, so whether you’re walking, hiking, biking, or off-roading, resist the urge to splash through any ephemeral ponds you see. Help protect these pools and their inhabitants by letting them thrive where they are. In addition to leaving the ponds alone, leaving the habitat around them as natural as possible is important to protecting them as well. The land around these ponds provides them with food and helps funnel the water into the basin to allow the pools to form.
And as tempting as it may seem, don’t put any mosquito controls in them! The organisms in the ponds already eat the mosquito larvae, and these pools aren’t long-lasting enough to make a tangible difference on mosquito populations with just chemical control.
Additionally, while it might seem convenient to put yard waste in them during the dry seasons, or try to fill in and seed the area, leaving these ponds alone allows them to come back every year, and lets you enjoy the beauty of a spring pond on your property. It also holds excess water during the spring, which could otherwise cause runoff or be diverted to other, perhaps less desirable areas.
As Aldo Leopold wrote in his “A Sand County Almanac,” “When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.” These ponds are teeming with life and provide important benefits to us — we can’t afford to lose them.
If you’d like to dive in to ephemeral pool conservation, there are plenty of ways for you to get involved. Citizen-based monitoring of these pools is crucial to helping manage and protect them, can be a great way to learn more about the wetlands of Wisconsin, and get outside and have fun while doing it.
You can check out opportunities to get involved at wiatri.net/cbm/whoswho; just search “wetlands” in the search bar. There’s also a list of the many different types of volunteer work you can do at wiatri.net/cbm/getinvolved/programs.cfm.
If you have questions about a vernal pool on your property, contact your county Land and Water Conservation Department.
So next time you’re out, keep your eyes peeled for these ponds. There’s a whole bunch to discover if you happen upon one, but take care to make sure that once you enjoy it, others can too. And help them keep coming back year after year — this is one disappearing act that we don’t want to see go away anytime soon!
Robert Campion is the AIS program technician at Vilas County Land and Water Conservation.
