There will still be a lot of boating traffic for the next few weeks, so plan your fishing trips accordingly. Early mornings and evening are the best, both for fishing and to avoid that traffic.

Walleye fishing has been both good and not-so-good in the last week. We have had multiple reports of this “good and bad” from anglers on both the Chain and the deeper lakes. On the Chain, the fish during the day are most likely around deeper structure in 10 to 15 feet of water. If you know the crib locations, they can hold fish on a daily basis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.