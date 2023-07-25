We have had some very inconsistent weather recently, which makes for inconsistent fishing. The water temps are going up and down, which causes the fish to change locations. That has been a hallmark of this year.
But this week, it looks like we’re in for pretty consistent warmth. So maybe we’ll get more consistency for patterning fish.
With some horse and deerfly hatches, we suggest taking insect repellant along on your fishing or sightseeing trips. There will be a lot of boating traffic for the next few weeks, so plan your fishing trips accordingly. Evening and early mornings are the best.
Walleye fishing has been both good and bad, and those reports have come from anglers on the Chain and the deeper lakes. On the Chain, try 10 to 15 feet of water during the day. Structure is best and if you know the crib locations, they can hold fish on a daily basis. Best bait on the Chain are crawlers now, with minnows in second place. On the bigger deeper lakes anglers are still using minnows, but crawlers are working there also. Fish in the 12- to 16-foot range near or in weeds on these lakes. Evening fishing right up to dark has been better on these lakes also.
Bass fishing has been very good this year, with both smallies and largemouth providing great action. The largemouth are more a “cover” fish, using the weeds and shoreline spots like downed trees and piers as ambush spots. Plastics and surface baits, plus spinnerbaits are all working well. Smallmouth are hitting well on most lakes. These fish tend to locate deeper and over hard bottom areas. Try the 8 to 15 foot range with wacky worms or other plastics. Crankbaits with red or brown colors work well also. For live bait, use jumbo leeches.
Northerns, as usual, are working the weeds for prey and can be caught easily with sucker minnows or artificials that have flash or noise. This includes surface baits. If you know of lakes that have some deeper grass weeds, try these areas.
Muskie action has been a bit inconsistent this year, with a slow start to the season due to a late spawn. There are a lot of suspended fish now and the development of a strong thermocline has meant you can throw crankbaits or large plastics to these fish.
Night fishing has been pretty good this year, with good action from 7 to 11 p.m. Bucktails or surface baits are the best during this time period.
Panfish action has been pretty good for bluegills, which are located in any weed area with sufficient cover. Worms are best for these guys. Crappie action has been less consistent, as the crappies are moving on what seems to be a daily basis. Mini Mites or crappie minnows are working best. Perch are in the deeper weeds.
The weather is supposed to be pretty good this week – get out and enjoy it.
