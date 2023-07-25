We have had some very inconsistent weather recently, which makes for inconsistent fishing. The water temps are going up and down, which causes the fish to change locations. That has been a hallmark of this year.

But this week, it looks like we’re in for pretty consistent warmth. So maybe we’ll get more consistency for patterning fish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.