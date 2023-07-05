Mid-summer is here officially now, with all the crowds and boating traffic – it is a time to enjoy the water and everything in it and on it. With the fading of the mayfly hatch, our fish will now assume their summer positions, mostly in deeper water or the good green weeds.
It has been an unusual spring where the water temps rose faster than usual after a delayed ice-out. Water temps have gotten into the mid 70’s, making swimming and boating good. Anglers fishing the Chain are better off to go out to early and/or late on a daily basis, both from a traffic standpoint but also on a natural fishing pattern. Boat landings are chocked full of trailers now – bring your patience pants when launching or trailering.
Walleye and crappie fishing has started to pick up after the mayfly hatch but has been a little sporadic due to the weather. Weeds in the evenings are still producing fish. Jigs and minnows are still the best choice, but a good number of anglers are using leeches and crawlers with success. The crappies are in the weeds for the most part and hitting small minnows or small plastics with some aggression. This pattern will last all summer, even in heavy boat traffic.
The bass fishing has been good on most lakes. Look for those largemouth under piers or in any heavy cover they can find. They will hit just about anything that moves, from surface baits to plastics laying almost still on the bottom. Try some flat-bladed crankbaits near or right in the weeds. Smallies, on the other hand, are deeper for the most part now. They will hit leeches the best, but any red or brown deeper running crankbait will produce near boulders and rocks. Just look for hard bottom for these guys.
Panfish are set for the summer, assuming we don’t get anymore really cold weather. We told you about the crappies, but the ‘gills are quite often in the shallows for a while, so look for them there first. Worms or waxworms are best for these guys. There are concentrations in cover on many lakes, and they taste pretty good. Perch are in the weeds or just outside them in the mud, but you need deeper weeds or water where the walleye are to get some bigger ones.
Musky action is improving with the warmer weather and water. At this point, you can get them on just about anything, and we are also seeing some of them suspending in deeper water. These are best fished for with plastics.
Get out early and late and enjoy! Happy 4th of July!
