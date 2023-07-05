Mid-summer is here officially now, with all the crowds and boating traffic – it is a time to enjoy the water and everything in it and on it. With the fading of the mayfly hatch, our fish will now assume their summer positions, mostly in deeper water or the good green weeds.

It has been an unusual spring where the water temps rose faster than usual after a delayed ice-out. Water temps have gotten into the mid 70’s, making swimming and boating good. Anglers fishing the Chain are better off to go out to early and/or late on a daily basis, both from a traffic standpoint but also on a natural fishing pattern. Boat landings are chocked full of trailers now – bring your patience pants when launching or trailering.

