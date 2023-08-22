We seem to be on the dreaded “weather roller coaster” again, as the temps are up and down every week causing the water temps to do the same. This has a big effect on the fishing, as this inconsistency causes the fish to interrupt their normal feeding patterns.

Walleye fishing has been a little slower in the last week, and they don’t seem to be concentrated together in the good spots as usual. Those that we are finding are hitting all types of live bait pretty well. On the Chain we are seeing fish on electronics near the holes but can’t seem to get them to hit consistently. Night is definitely a better bite than day. There are still fish on the weed edges on the bigger lakes, but they are running small.

