We seem to be on the dreaded “weather roller coaster” again, as the temps are up and down every week causing the water temps to do the same. This has a big effect on the fishing, as this inconsistency causes the fish to interrupt their normal feeding patterns.
Walleye fishing has been a little slower in the last week, and they don’t seem to be concentrated together in the good spots as usual. Those that we are finding are hitting all types of live bait pretty well. On the Chain we are seeing fish on electronics near the holes but can’t seem to get them to hit consistently. Night is definitely a better bite than day. There are still fish on the weed edges on the bigger lakes, but they are running small.
Bass action continues to be good throughout the area, as smallies have been much more consistent on the rocks lately. They are feeding on crayfish, so any crayfish imitation will produce some nice fish. Largemouth are still shallow on structure such as piers or shallow weeds. They are hitting plastics best, but crawlers work very well if you can avoid the bluegills that seem to be hanging around with the bass.
Musky action has been inconsistent, with smaller to medium bucktails still seeming to be the most productive type of lure. On the warmer days surface baits are working for some, too. There are some suspended fish, too, so the bigger rubber is working during the daytime on some lakes.
Panfish action is okay throughout the area, with bluegills producing on a daily basis although we’re hearing reports of good numbers and little size. You will find these fish in the weeds everywhere. Worms or waxies work best for these fish. Crappie action continues to be pretty good, too, with action reported over deeper brush piles and deeper weeds on most lakes.
