It’s all about the right place, right time

Patience and persistence pay big dividends when it comes to nature photography, and you can’t be afraid to fail. If one attempt doesn’t work, just keep at it. Pictured here are a red fox pup, mallard ducklings calling for mom, a bald eagle perched on a floating log, and a loon stretching its wings. —Photos By The Author

I’D LOVE to tell you that my wildlife photography skills have become so refined through the decades that nothing gets by me in the great outdoors, but that’s not close to the truth.

The other day I was busy fishing and not paying attention to my surroundings when a loon surfaced so close to the boat that it was startling.

