It’s all about the right place, right time

I’D LOVE to tell you that my wildlife photography skills have become so refined through the decades that nothing gets by me in the great outdoors, but that’s not close to the truth.
The other day I was busy fishing and not paying attention to my surroundings when a loon surfaced so close to the boat that it was startling.
What an incredible sight, that monster bird just several feet away, the water running down its oily feathers as the sun glistened off its body.
I couldn’t move for fear of spooking it and with my camera buried in a case up front, I was out of luck on a photo.
On the same outing there was a bald eagle standing in shallow water, dunking itself as the waves came in. But I didn’t get close enough for a photo before it flew off into a tree.
I’ve seen more than a dozen different fawns this year and most have offered zero photo opportunities, usually disappearing into heavy cover with a doe at the lead.
I’m sharing the missed shots so would-be wildlife photographers might understand the nature of this hobby, which is pretty unpredictable.
Under different conditions, some or all of those shots might fall into place. In many cases, success or failure has nothing to do with photography skills. It’s just being in the right place at the right time.
Patience and persistence pay big dividends in the world of outdoor photography. Eventually that doe and fawn are going to stop in photo range, in a little clearing with sunlight filtering perfectly through the trees. So just keep working at it.
One of my most fortunate moments occurred many years ago on a cold November day, in the deer woods, with wind chills at 20 below zero.
I had harvested a small buck and taken care of the field dressing and dragging part of it, placing it in a truck hundreds of yards away. I had an antlerless tag and other hunters from our group in the woods, so I was returning to my stand.
Passing by the place where I field-dressed that deer, a pine marten leaped to the side of a large hemlock tree and scampered upward. I raced back to the truck to get a camera.
There I was, dressed in blaze orange, hiding behind a short balsam tree hoping that somehow this pine marten would be bold enough, or stupid enough, to leave its safe haven in the trees.
I’m sure it was only 10 minutes but it felt like an eternity in the cold, but that marten started descending from high above. Oh, it knew I was there because it growled several times at my orange frame in hopes of scaring me off its next meal.
It happened in the black and white film days, but I still got some great photos. It descended to within five feet of the ground, but didn’t go further until I decided to leave and resume hunting.
Then there’s the time on Laurel Lake, on an evening after work, that I went looking for a couple of loon chicks that had hatched just three days prior.
I found the two adults and their young feeding in deep water near a shoreline, but they wanted nothing to do with my fishing boat. So I stayed my distance and just hung out.
At one point, as I took a diagonal path in hopes of getting out front instead of following, they turned my way in what looked like an unstoppable collision.
But the blowup and frantic dancing I expected never occurred. Instead, the two adults brought their chicks boat side and then dove to the bottom in 20 feet of water — leaving the little ones right next to my boat.
Right place, right time.
I have no idea what those adult birds thought my white fishing boat was, but it apparently wasn’t threatening. They dove repeatedly for some 15 minutes, bringing up minnows and dead larvae from the muddy bottom with which to feed their young.
The bottom line is, you never know what’s going to happen until you try. Sometimes the behavior of these wild animals is shockingly domestic.
Of all the wildlife we have in the North Woods for viewing and photographing, nothing is more exciting or more challenging than the fast-moving raptors — especially bald eagles and ospreys.
A bird that can fall from the sky and snatch a fish from the water’s surface with pinpoint precision may be the toughest to get, for it takes the right shutter speed, focus and lighting to create the perfect image.
But be prepared to fail. I can’t remember in this age of digital photography all the files that have been erased because the images were blurry, too dark or the subject was partially missing from the frame.
If you can’t handle failure along the path to success, then wildlife photography will be an exercise in futility.
Nothing teaches more character and skill than failure.
Wildlife in its natural habitat can be very spooky. But if you spend enough time at it, sooner or later you’ll run into birds and animals that are more tolerable of your presence.
Persistence means putting yourself in a position to be in the right place at the right time, and that doesn’t usually happen from the easy chair.
As the old saying goes, the only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.
This hobby means spending as much time as possible in the great outdoors, which for me makes it one of the best hobbies the world has ever known.
