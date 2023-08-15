Water temps have been in the mid ’70s – great swimming on a hot day! The traffic on the lakes is slowing a bit now, which bodes well for daytime fishing, and the mosquitos and flies seem to have backed off a bit. All in all, this is a great time of the summer.

Walleye fishing has stayed consistently good for numbers on all lakes. It seems harder to find some big fish at this time of year, but you can always catch some fish at the weed edges or off gravel points in 15 to 20 feet of water on the Chain. All bait types have been working very well, so minnows or leeches or half crawlers are all even in production. Evenings are best on the Chain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.