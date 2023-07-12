As we enter mid-summer the water temps are into the mid-’70s and even ’80s at the surface – but it cools back down with a couple of cold nights in a row, which we are still prone to getting this year. At this time of the summer, it can be problematic for finding fish as they seem in some cases to be constantly on the move.

It is a good time to hire a guide because of the fish movement. They should be able to get you some fish, even when others are complaining about getting none. If you don’t want to use a guide, in general you can think about bluegills in the shallows, walleyes on mud flats or deep structure, smallmouth on rocky points in 10’ or so and largemouth in cover. Musky are moving around from the weeds to the deeper water, and northerns are generally weed related.

