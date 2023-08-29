As we head towards fall, we now see some browning ferns on the roadways and color in some stressed trees. We always look forward to the prettiest season of the year, as it also produces some of the best fishing. Weeds are still looking okay and water temps remain in the ’70s – although the cold nights we’ve had might start to change that.
With schools starting in many places there is less water traffic now, and the anglers will get the lakes back for the fall season to their delight.
Walleye fishing has actually been pretty good lately, with some fish in the holes on the Chain. This makes them pretty easy to locate with electronics and to fish for with jigs and minnows. We are also finding fish on the weed edges with regularity. Evenings are best, especially on the clear, deeper lakes. Fish the deeper weed edges on these lakes.
Bass fishing has remained very good, with both largemouth and smallies hitting very well. The largemouth seem to be deeper on many lakes now, and plastics are working well on the clear lakes off the deep weeds and structure. Some big largemouth have been caught on wacky worms, too. Smallies have also been hitting deeper. It’s a great time to try for these fish with a simple jig and half crawler set-up, but plastics are also working well.
Northerns are moving in the weeds as usual and hitting on any flashy lures thrown into them. For live bait, use pike suckers under slip bobbers for very good results.
Muskie action has been good on most all lakes. The last week has shown some nice fish being caught in the area, and in good numbers. The weeds have been holding a lot of fish and the action has been pretty consistently good on bucktails and surface baits. Evenings have been very good.
The bluegills are hitting very well in the weeds. They are still using shoreline weeds for cover but seem to be a little deeper these days. Waxies and worms are working on all lakes for these fish. Move around to locate the bigger fish. Crappie action has been very good, with the crappies spread out from shallow weeds to the holes on the Chain. Small jigs have worked well, such as Mini Mites or tube jigs. Perch have also been in the deeper weeds and are being caught on fatheads.
Although we would love some more warm weather, look for the cooler weather to produce good fishing this week.
