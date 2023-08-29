As we head towards fall, we now see some browning ferns on the roadways and color in some stressed trees. We always look forward to the prettiest season of the year, as it also produces some of the best fishing. Weeds are still looking okay and water temps remain in the ’70s – although the cold nights we’ve had might start to change that. 

With schools starting in many places there is less water traffic now, and the anglers will get the lakes back for the fall season to their delight.

