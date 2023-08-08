With only three weeks left in the season, the race to place in the top three of the Monday Night Musky League standings will be a fight to the finish for area anglers.
Currently in first place is team Great Escape I with 712 total points. Their closest competition, Berklee’s Destroyers, sit in second with 363 points.
Not far behind in third place is The Heid Out with 355 point, followed by Great Escape II and Shotski’s with 344 and 305 points, respectively, to round out the top five.
League Coordinator Tom Rahlf noted that early season water temperatures got most anglers off to a slow start, but now many are starting to catch more fish as the water has been a lot cooler in the latter half of the summer. He added that right now, muskies should be at their highest metabolism levels, which could translate to a lot of them being boated during the last three weeks of the league’s season.
“We have 11, six-man teams that just love to fish and everyone makes it fun,” said Rahlf. “The average size of fish caught this year is about 35 inches, down four from last year, but a total of 79 muskies have been caught for the season which is an accomplishment in itself.”
The league gives out awards to the top three placed teams at the end of the season, in addition to its big fish award. As of right now, Lucas Gill has the biggest catch on the year with a monster 47.5-inch muskie.
Additionally, the league presents the Musky Bob Jacobs Memorial Top Gun Angler of the Year award to the fisherman with the most points. Currently it is Don Rideout’s to lose, with eight fish boated so far this season and a total of 278 points netted individually.
This year’s awards banquet is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8637 in Eagle River, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.