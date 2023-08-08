out 3 monday night musky league big fish-08.09.23-IMG_8914.jpg

Monster muskies are synonymous with the North Woods, including this 47.5-inch giant reeled in by Lucas Gill during the Monday Night Musky League. —Contributed Photo

With only three weeks left in the season, the race to place in the top three of the Monday Night Musky League standings will be a fight to the finish for area anglers. 

Currently in first place is team Great Escape I with 712 total points. Their closest competition, Berklee’s Destroyers, sit in second with 363 points.

