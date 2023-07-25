With more than 52 miles of paved trails that connect St. Germain, Sayner, Boulder Junction, Manitowish Waters and Mercer, the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail is one of the best ways to explore northern Wisconsin on two wheels.
Recognized as a National Recreation Trail, riders can wind through the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest and along crystal clear lakes, rivers and streams. The trail features smooth pavement suitable for all riders through flat and rolling terrain with manageable hills.
Many scenic rest areas with picnic spots and restrooms can be found along the trail as well. Swimming spots for a quick cool down in the summer months line the trail system, and walking routes are also available.
Seven “fixtation” stations located along the trail offer riders an outdoor bike stand with several tools and a built-in tire pump to fix their equipment.
Electric assist bicycles are also allowed on the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail.
Several campgrounds, as well as many motels and resorts, are easily accessible from the trail. Riders and walkers can also access several businesses along the trail for a meal or a quick snack.
The town of Boulder Junction is now overseeing the construction of 3.3 miles of newly paved trail that will complete the 14-mile North Creek Loop Trail of the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail system in the Boulder Junction area.
The town was recently awarded a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program grant, which will cover 50% of the construction cost of Phase 1.5 of the project. Phase 1.5 is planned to continue the trail from Rudolph Lake Lane to Ritzke Trail Road, with an estimated cost is $142,000.
As part of the grant, all donations given to the Boulder Junction Community Foundation from now through Aug. 1, will be matched up to $71,000. To donate, visit boulderjunctioncf.org.
For more information on the North Creek Loop Trail fundraising and construction project, visit northcreekloop.com.
