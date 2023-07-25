With more than 52 miles of paved trails that connect St. Germain, Sayner, Boulder Junction, Manitowish Waters and Mercer, the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail is one of the best ways to explore northern Wisconsin on two wheels.

Recognized as a National Recreation Trail, riders can wind through the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest and along crystal clear lakes, rivers and streams. The trail features smooth pavement suitable for all riders through flat and rolling terrain with manageable hills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.