New and experienced hunters are encouraged to enroll in a hunter education course before the upcoming fall season, with many available across the state in a variety of formats.
Those who complete a hunter education course play a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
As part of the program, hunter education graduates receive a certificate accepted in every U.S. state, Canada, and Mexico. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.
More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year, making early enrollment important for anyone interested in taking a class.
Traditional courses allow students to attend a multi-day, in-person class where participants learn hunter responsibility and safety through lectures, demonstrations, group discussions, practical exercises and individual study. The students then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment based on information found in the printed student manual and taught during class.
Internet and field day courses offer a more flexible option, where they must complete the online portion of the class before receiving a field day voucher. Students will then reinforce what they learned online through hands-on safe firearm handling, demonstrations from experienced hunters, and practical exercises.
Following on hand training, students will then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment.
The online-only has the same general content as well. Students work through online units, take multiple-choice quizzes, and take a final multiple-choice exam.
This course is specifically designed for students with prior hunting or firearms handling experience. It is only for those 18 years of age or older.
