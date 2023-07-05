IMG_5924.jpg
Here’s Maddie, the little British Lab that brings the promise of great companionship and hope for future hunting adventures.  —Photo By The Author

IT TOOK patience in the wake of a Covid curveball and some absolute luck involving a monster waiting list, but more than two years after the process started, we brought home a new black Lab puppy last week.

She’s going to answer to the name Maddie, at my daughter’s urging, another British Lab that will follow in the hunting footsteps of a Katie and Gracie that performed so incredibly well the past 25 seasons in the grouse woods and pheasant fields.

