IT TOOK patience in the wake of a Covid curveball and some absolute luck involving a monster waiting list, but more than two years after the process started, we brought home a new black Lab puppy last week.
She’s going to answer to the name Maddie, at my daughter’s urging, another British Lab that will follow in the hunting footsteps of a Katie and Gracie that performed so incredibly well the past 25 seasons in the grouse woods and pheasant fields.
As all puppies are, she’s as cute as they come with that innocent little face, floppy ears, and oversized paws. At eight weeks, she’s still giving out sloppy kisses instead of biting ears, but the teething stage is about to start.
Gracie is pretty much retired now after 13 complete hunting seasons, longevity like we’ve never seen in a dog before. She tolerates the newcomer, but she’s not all that excited about having a curious and playful puppy in her face.
Gracie is one of those laid-back dogs that will put up with just about anything, even when she has to let out the occasional yelp because the little one nailed her in the ear. She doesn’t even bark or growl to put them in their place, which makes her a pretty special host.
Our somewhat frustrating wait for a puppy started when Covid drove people to the great outdoors — an incredible increase in demand for everything from boats, guns, ammunition and fishing tackle to campers and yes, even dogs.
We started 42nd on the waiting list for the closest British Lab kennel we could find, which was located in Minnesota. Our experience with Katie and Gracie was so fantastic, from health and longevity to obedience and hunting prowess, that we were focused on another decedent of the original Labs from Labrador.
The litter season started with bad news. We got to 20th on the list, but instead of four litters they had retired two dogs and were down to just two. And then we discovered that one dog was having seven puppies and the other just three puppies. It wasn’t looking good.
But then an email from the breeder showed up apologizing to all those folks who had a deposit in for a yellow Lab, because this time around they were all black. That gave us a glimmer of hope.
A week later, another email revealed that we were now 8th in line for a black female — just one spot off the mark for getting a puppy this year. My heart sank on that one.
And then days later, by some touch of magic, one of the top seven on the list looking for a female decided to give up their spot this year. And though we would get no pick of the litter, now in the seventh spot, we were good with whatever dog the others didn’t pick.
In the final week before pickup we got to see some videos of the litter playing and socializing, all wearing a different colored collar. It was quite the tease and the one with the red collar caught our eye, though we knew it would not be our choice to make.
And wouldn’t you know it, when we walked into that little addition off the side of their house, the remaining puppy was wearing red — like it was meant to be.
Maddie represents the hope of hunts to come in those glorious autumn days of October and November. For those of us who won’t hunt grouse without a dog, and who know pheasant hunting is impossible without one, she is our ticket to adventure.
The scribbler has shared enough stories over the years that our readers know the value of a good retriever. They run down dozens of crippled birds every year, many of which would escape us, including some we didn’t even know we hit. They mesh quite well with our conservation ethic.
For those who haven’t experienced grouse hunting, just imagine looking into a landscape of leaves or balsams that are hiding a fast and very elusive target. This isn’t trap shooting. It’s not sporting clays. You don’t get to yell ‘pull’ in the grouse woods.
So it should be no surprise that some of these birds take pellets without our detecting it, and quite often, they don’t drop immediately. And that’s where the dog comes in, to proudly run down and snatch up that bird.
I say proudly because you should see them prance, head high and tail up, as they return to their master with a bird in mouth. It’s a special moment between a hunter and his or her dog.
That’s the goal for Maddie, but there will be many a training day before we get there. We’ll work on obedience first, the most important step, but there will have to be work with feathers and dummies and gunshots before she’ll actually get to flush and retrieve a live bird.
So far we’ve been on the socializing and potty training end of things, and this little gal is a magnet for dog lovers. I’ve never fielded so many requests from people who just wanted to pet or hug a puppy — to smell that puppy breath once again.
We’ve got no deadline to meet, and there’s a chance she won’t be ready for anything but some casual walks in the woods this fall. Only time will tell.
Of men and guns and dogs, the legacy continues.
