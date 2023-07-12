MANY a criticism of national forest management has filled this space over the decades, yet it needs to be said how fortunate we are to have the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest so close — even touching and enhancing many lakes in Land O’ Lakes, Phelps, Three Lakes and east of Eagle River.
The managing Forest Service is an imperfect government bureaucracy that often see-saws policy based on whatever political party is in the White House, and because it’s federal, everyone in the country has a say in how it’s managed.
The agency has been ripped here for not cutting enough aspen and other young forest that benefits wildlife. It has been chastised for caring too much about old growth forest and worrying too much about the aesthetic impacts of clearcutting — the vegetation management tool necessary to mimic historic wildfires and improve habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock, deer, songbirds and other species.
But today, as the country celebrates National Forest Week, it’s a moment to reflect on the good things we get from having 1.5 million acres of national forest in northern Wisconsin.
We’re talking about a wooded recreation paradise that offers 800 miles of trails, nearly 50 campgrounds, 600 fishable lakes and 1,200 miles of trout streams.
And though logging hasn’t kept pace with the volumes called for in the 2004 Forest Plan, the Chequamegon-Nicolet leads the nation as one of the top-producing forests — selling some 120 million board feet of timber every year. The result is the annual harvest of trees, both selective harvest and clearcutting, on some 11,000 to 12,000 acres.
Those harvests directly support some 61,000 full-time and part-time jobs within Wisconsin’s forest products industry — a state known for its paper-making abilities.
A good part of that land base is the former Nicolet National Forest, the side that heavily impacts Vilas, Oneida, Forest and Florence counties.
Personally, the national forest is an incredible playground for some of the state’s most traditional sports — hunting, fishing and trapping.
The Chequamegon-Nicolet has put Wisconsin high on the priority list for ruffed grouse hunters nationwide, as the Badger State and other western Great Lakes States have the highest concentration of grouse in the country.
Wisconsin’s black bear population is one of the best in the United States, and nowhere will you find a higher concentration of bears than within the Chequamegon-Nicolet land base.
And this is where you’ll find the highest numbers of native and rare wildlife, including the pine marten that was reintroduced here decades ago.
Some of those national forest lakes, including Butternut, Franklin, Kentuck, Anvil and Sevenmile to our east, are some of the best walleye, bass and muskie waters in Wisconsin.
Fourmile Lake on the Three Lakes Chain is such a gem because it’s entire northern shoreline is national forest — wild country with great habitat that’s free of development.
For those of us who have spent decades chasing grouse and deer, fishing native brook trout, trapping furbearers, snowmobiling and just enjoying the wild and secluded lakes in the national forest, each ride into the forest is filled with nostalgia.
You won’t find any wilder country in Wisconsin than in the national forest, home to timber wolves, coyotes, bobcats and fisher. It’s a magnet for the moose that pass through the area from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and some have stayed the winter.
It’s hard to imagine a better tourism mix than having one of the highest concentrations of inland lakes in the world, in Vilas and Oneida counties, and adding to that millions of acres of national, state, county and industrial forestlands.
The trails that criss-cross the national forest take snowmobilers, ATV/UTV riders, hikers and cross-country skiers through or near a mix of scenic timberlands, wetlands, forest streams, lakes and other terrain. The scenery is so good you might prefer to ride during daylight hours just to take it all in.
Thanks to a program developed by Congress, Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources can help mark and sell some 20 to 30 million board feet of national forest timber annually through the Good Neighbor Authority agreement with the Forest Service.
Congress also established the National Forest Foundation (NFF), empowered to promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System.
In 2020, the NFF invested $10.2 million in federal and private funds while leveraging another $9.5 million in partner-raised funds. The investments resulted in 5,368 acres of wildlife habitat restored or maintained, 2,843 miles of trail work, 92 miles of stream restoration and 10,644 acres of noxious weed treatment.
No matter what your outdoor recreation might be, including berry picking or mushroom hunting, the national forest provides endless opportunities to explore.
This is the big woods, where it’s easy to get turned around on an overcast day, so don’t forget your compass.
We’re blessed to have the national forest in our backyard. Don’t take it for granted.
