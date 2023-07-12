MANY a criticism of national forest management has filled this space over the decades, yet it needs to be said how fortunate we are to have the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest so close — even touching and enhancing many lakes in Land O’ Lakes, Phelps, Three Lakes and east of Eagle River.

The managing Forest Service is an imperfect government bureaucracy that often see-saws policy based on whatever political party is in the White House, and because it’s federal, everyone in the country has a say in how it’s managed.

