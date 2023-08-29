DNR is recruiting, retaining and reactivating

AS YET another glorious fall of varied hunting seasons arrives, with early goose and bear hunters going first, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) deserves a pat on the back for what they are doing for this highly traditional sport.
The experts have been telling us for decades that hunter numbers are dwindling and that the sport will be in dire straits by the middle of this century, and basically, the DNR is not caving to those predictions.
Instead, the agency is liberalizing seasons and tag availability for youth, hosting Learn To Hunt workshops for new and inexperienced hunters across the state, and partnering with more pro-hunting organizations every year to slow or reverse the trend.
Just last week, the DNR announced partnerships with four new organizations that will help the mission of recruiting, retaining and reactivating people who hunt, trap and shoot for sport.
It is a long list of partners, but the new ones include Pheasants Forever, National Deer Association, Raised At Full Draw, and Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors.
Raised At Full Draw is a non-profit designed to promote archery, hunting and outdoor education through educational camps. The goal of these camps is to pass knowledge and techniques on to the next generation and allow them an opportunity to learn in a safe, hands-on environment.
Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors is a nationwide nonprofit that matches caring adults with a passion for the outdoors with children that want to learn about the outdoors.
According to the DNR, the new partnerships include new, jointly-funded positions dedicated to providing and supporting programming and events around the state to promote hunting, trapping and the shooting sports.
“These efforts will focus on teaching people how to get started in each of these activities, supporting and engaging people already involved and encouraging individuals with prior experience who may not be currently active in to get involved again,” the agency said.
“These partnerships help us develop an appreciation for the outdoors and support wildlife conservation efforts among the public while also promoting (these sports) for future generations,” said Bob Nack, team supervisor in recruitment, retention and reactivation.
At the same time, the DNR is currently recruiting volunteers passionate about promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices to serve as certified hunter education instructors.
Since the program’s creation in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteer instructors have trained and certified more than one million hunters across Wisconsin. The efforts have directly contributed to a significant decrease in hunting-related incidents.
“As a volunteer instructor, I get to give back to a sport that I truly love by training students to be safe for themselves, fellow hunters and their environment,” said Rick Heisler, a volunteer instructor for more than 40 years. “Teaching these courses has become a vital part of my life.”
He said there are two ways to become a certified volunteer hunter education instructor — either by serving as an apprentice under a sponsoring instructor for at least two complete courses or attending a certification training session hosted by a DNR outdoor skills trainer.
I will never forget the expert instruction and stories told by my hunter education instructor, the late Dean Malueg of Caroline, Wis. He was a Vietnam vet, a decorated sniper and a lifelong hunter who decided to share some of his expertise with youngsters.
The DNR is doing everything in its power to encourage young hunters, anglers and trappers to take up these traditional sports. First-time hunters and anglers, even adult-aged kids, get a huge break on their first license purchases.
When you add those financial incentives to the Learn To Hunt and mentorship programs, including a policy where there is no minimum age limit for hunting privileges, you develop a system where any parent has more opportunity to get youngsters involved so early that they can compete with sports, video games and all the other competition.
It is hard for an old guy like me to imagine, growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that it is even possible for kids to pick indoor anything over the great outdoors. But there are just so many competing sports and other activities today that outdoor stuff often takes a back seat on the priority list.
Add to that the number of kids growing up in concrete jungles where outdoor opportunities are challenging, and family structure may not support a lot of extra experiences, and you end up with more young adults who are totally out of touch with nature and sports such as hunting and fishing.
I was among the lucky ones who grew up in simpler times when kids kept themselves busy without electronics, getting together to play every sport in the book. And when the group activities were not going, we fished, hunted and engaged in sport shooting for the fun of it. There was no lack of opportunity in rural Wisconsin.
But today we are competing with many forces to keep hunting, fishing and trapping alive, and the DNR is right there to lead the fight.
And for that, the agency deserves our admiration and support.
