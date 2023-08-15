WE WERE slowly working our way down a shoreline in five or six feet of water, looking for the kind of cabbage or tall weed clump that might provide some cover and shade on a hot August afternoon.
Daughter Melissa was home briefly and we decided to slip out on the Three Lakes Chain while the new Lab puppy, Maddie, was napping.
A lot of anglers believe August is the time to fish deep for most species, but in past years we’ve found some decent crappie and bluegill fishing in shallow weeds and other structure, which includes permanent piers.
Where you might find fish quite often depends on wind speed and direction, and whether it’s sunny or overcast. Schools of fish move periodically into the shallows to feed, when conditions are right.
We’ve always found sunshine to be a determining factor, because it causes fish to look for shade. That’s when wood, lily pads, piers and shore stations can be productive.
On this afternoon we found some dandy crappies in a weed bed that was about 15 feet out in front of a pier and shore station. The plants were vertical and not far from the surface in five or less feet of water.
The action slowed after we caught a half dozen or so, and a big swirl of water on one of those catches indicated a muskie or other large fish had activated from all the flashing and splashing.
We moved on.
Before changing lakes, I suggested we take a couple of casts around a swim raft that was sitting in the shallows. I didn’t even have the anchors down and Melissa was setting the hook.
It turns out that raft was hiding an entire school of crappies, along with a bunch of other fish. In the next 15 minutes we caught more than a dozen crappies.
It turned out to be a smorgasbord, for we caught crappies, bluegills, perch, rock bass and walleyes on the same small minnows. Five species hanging out together in the shade. Some of those perch topped the nine-inch mark.
With a ripple on the water, we changed gears and headed to a different lake for walleyes. We stopped on the edge of a rock and gravel hump that was 9 feet on top and came out of almost 30 feet of water.
We started working fathead minnows on the top and edges, using both jigs on the bottom and slip bobbers that suspended the minnows a little higher in the water column.
Melissa caught walleyes on her first back to back casts, and one measured 16 inches. She must have hit those fish on the head because they grabbed the bait before she ever started jigging.
I’m pretty sure the stained, dark waters of the Three Lakes Chain have something to do with why walleyes were sitting in 9-10 feet of water on a sunny afternoon.
And somebody had placed some brush or sticks around the edges of that hump, which is the kind of structure that holds minnows and provides some protection for walleyes from the big predators.
Brush jigs were a must and if you didn’t work them slowly through the wood, even those would get caught and lost from time to time.
I’m sharing these stories because anglers need to know there are shallow-water opportunities in the dog days of summer, even when water temperatures approach 80 degrees in August.
Of course you’ll also find crappies and rock bass hanging on deeper cribs and other wood structure, whether it’s located in 12 feet of water or 18 feet. And once in awhile, the same cribs will give up some nice walleyes.
Small Mini-Mite type jigs with plastic, tubes and grub tails might work just as well as minnows in August, but it’s hard to beat the action of live bait when drawing big crappies to the surface.
We were fishing midday, but keep in mind that larger crappies move upward in the water column as evening gives way to dusk. Right before dark, those fish are cruising over the top of high weeds, so keep the baits no deeper than a foot below the surface.
For those who don’t know it, these summer fish fight a lot harder than the ones you caught in spring. Warmer water, higher metabolisms and strength after feeding on spring minnows and bugs means some of the feistiest fish of the year.
It is not uncommon for an August crappie to jump like a bass and throw the hook. I’ve had walleyes snap six-pound test on a run straight down from the boat.
This shallow-weed pattern isn’t just for dark-water lakes. I’ve had divers tell me they saw big walleyes lying in four or five feet of water, in heavy cabbage, on gin-clear Star Lake.
The bottom line, don’t underestimate the potential for fishing shallow weeds in summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.