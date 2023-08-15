out 3 kk-08.16.23-2017-04-15_16-43-12.jpg
Buy Now

Believe it or not, you can catch crappies in three or four feet of water in August despite water temperatures near 80 degrees. Just find the right weeds and shade-producing structure. —Photo By The Author

WE WERE slowly working our way down a shoreline in five or six feet of water, looking for the kind of cabbage or tall weed clump that might provide some cover and shade on a hot August afternoon.

Daughter Melissa was home briefly and we decided to slip out on the Three Lakes Chain while the new Lab puppy, Maddie, was napping.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.