THE most recent drumming survey for ruffed grouse gives the appearance of bad news until you look a little deeper into the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2023 report.
While this nearly 60-year-old process for determining the grouse population trend clearly shows a 9% drop in North Woods spring drumming compared to 2022, that’s never the whole story when it comes to what the fall hunting season might look like.
For example, the DNR ran 52 transects in the Northern Region this spring and drumming dropped in just 18 of those. Drumming was up in 13 areas surveyed and it did not change from last year on 21 of the routes.
As surveys go, there is nothing scientific when it comes to determining when to run the routes and what might be the peak of drumming activity. We had a late spring and the agency noted that “peak drumming may have occurred later than normal.”
And if that doesn’t cast enough doubt on survey accuracy in any given year, the staff and volunteers who ran the transects said survey conditions were “excellent” only 51% of the time. Wind can play a big factor in the number of drumming birds heard and counted.
The other big factor impacting what hunters will find in the woods this fall is recruitment success. Regardless of the drumming counts, years with ideal nesting and brood-rearing conditions can produce huge coveys that provide an incredible boost to hunter success.
The scribbler does not possess any expert knowledge or crystal ball on this, but I’ve got to say, it’s been rare in recent years to see a late May and June period that was as warm and as dry as 2023.
Absent from this spring’s weather were the kind of lingering cold fronts and wet weather that hamper bug hatches and that kill grouse chicks during that two- to three-week period between the hatch and the growth of water-repelling feathers.
Even the experts agree that warm, dry conditions with good bug hatches are the ideal springs for grouse brood survival.
It probably means nothing in the big scheme of things, but I’ve heard more reports from property owners and fellow hunters about large grouse broods they saw in June. So there’s hope.
The bad news in the report is that the DNR noted, once again, an overriding downward trend for the Wisconsin grouse population since the inception of the survey in 1964.
“Grouse highs are not as high as they have been in the past and the amplitude of the change from low to high seems to be decreasing,” the agency wrote. “Changing land use patterns and the long-term aging of Wisconsin’s forest are likely contributing to these changes.”
It appears from DNR charts that the 2023 drumming was in line with 2015, in the event anyone remembers what that season was like. I do remember the fall of 2016, which was pegged as a downward year based on drumming surveys. That ended up being a banner fall hunting season with huge brood production and little competition in the field.
The counter measure to long-term declines is the DNR’s first 10-year Ruffed Grouse Management Plan. Approved in late 2019, it is hoped the plan will help the DNR and private landowners focus efforts on making positive changes for ruffed grouse to the current trends in forest aging and composition.
Too many land managers have switched away from aspen and other early-successional forests in favor of maple and other northern hardwoods, and the longer-lived species just don’t provide the same kind of habitat, food, shelter and brood-rearing features as young forest.
Though unpopular with many, vegetation management that involves clear-cutting of aspen and other tree species is what produces the best habitat for grouse, American woodcock and many songbirds. It is that same management prescription that mimics the wildfires of old.
I was surprised to see that the DNR still includes Marathon and Shawano counties in the Northern Region for the grouse drumming survey, for the amount of forest and decent grouse habitat in those two counties pales in comparison to the true North Woods. I consider those two as farm counties that once had great grouse numbers, but not today.
This year’s drumming survey showed a 26% drop in the central forest area, a 14% drop in the driftless area along the Mississippi River and a 9% drop in the North — for an 11% average drop statewide.
It’s time to get the legs and the dog in shape, for the Sept. 16 grouse opener is basically just seven weeks away.
I started chasing grouse more than 50 years ago in central Wisconsin and we never used dogs. I didn’t know how valuable retrievers were until I came to the North Woods.
That opened up a whole new world of adventure, walking trails and crashing the brush with a dog out front. That’s when I learned how many grouse I really hit, and crippled, quite often without even knowing it in the heavy cover those birds call home.
Of course those retrievers are a God-send when they retrieve a bird you saw go down and can’t find. But when your dog starts bringing you back birds you “missed,” the appreciation runs deeper.
The one thing that won’t curtail our efforts are lower drumming counts, because they aren’t the whole story. Some of those “down years” have been incredible.
It’s all about brood production and that could be excellent this year.
