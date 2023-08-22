AS BANQUET time rolls around for the organization that is solely focused on a mission to create healthy forest habitat for ruffed grouse and other forest wildlife, the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) is reporting unprecedented progress.
Due to new revenue streams and a revised business model, RGS currently has $10.6 million of funded agreements in play — a 20-fold increase from what they did on average just two or three years ago.
With the fall hunting seasons only weeks away, the Chain O’ Lakes Chapter will stage its 16th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet next Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Whitetail Inn in St. Germain.
Regardless of new grant income or other contributions, RGS relies on one-third of its funding from these kinds of banquets and similar events.
According to its annual report, 90% of the money raised in 2022 went toward conservation programs on the ground while just 7% went to administration and 3% to fundraising efforts.
“Delivering 90 cents on the dollar shows we’re focused, efficient and living up to our word,” said Benjamin Jones, president and CEO. “Beyond numbers on a page, I see this every day working with staff — our team is dialed in and working with a great sense of purpose.”
It is these types of events across the Midwest that have allowed RGS to hire additional biologists and conservation lobbyists who promote the cause, working with private and public land managers on a daily basis.
They have become the undisputed voice of upland wildlife and upland hunters like no other in America.
Just last year, the organization’s Forest Wildlife Specialist team enrolled 5,871 acres of land into long-term stewardship planning programs. In Wisconsin alone, their efforts helped allocate $1.33 million in federal funding that delivered 2,793 acres of forestry and wildlife habitat.
Next week’s banquet will occur just three weeks ahead of the fall hunting season, and events like it help ensure we never miss out on the preseason anticipation.
RGS believes that healthy forests mean diversity, and the young forest types that support ruffed grouse, American woodcock, songbirds and many other wildlife species need to be prominently represented in the mix.
That is where sustainable forestry practices come in today, for logging is the only way, absent the fires of centuries past, to regenerate aspen, birch, jack pine and other early successional forest types.
The group often speaks highly of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose legacy of advancing conservation over preservation may never be matched in the oval office.
What that means is promoting active management in support of healthy forests, abundant wildlife and sporting traditions rather than simply “setting aside” natural resources like a museum exhibit to be observed at a distance.
Decades of patient work and a commitment to scientific principles is finally paying off, for the organization has become a respected consultant to federal and state land managers.
Whether they are testifying before congressional committees or meeting with U.S. Forest Service personnel, the biologists are speaking up for management practices that ensure forest diversity and access for the hunting public — even in the national park system.
Late August is a time of transition, in both the weather and in the minds of hunters. Cooler nights. Shorter days. There is a longing for autumn woods and flushing birds that is undeniable.
But do not take for granted that the ruffed grouse and woodcock will always be there, for political pressures have already resulted in the loss of millions of acres of aspen and other young forest habitat in this country.
Call them the antis, the liberal left or whatever you like, but there is a powerful contingent of Americans who want old-growth forest, wilderness and a ban on clear-cutting in our public forests. And they have been winning too many battles.
RGS is the only entity that has filed petitions with the U.S. Forest Service, keepers of the national forests, to force more logging that will improve the young forest habitat that grouse and other species require for survival.
And that includes deer, for today, they are not doing so well in the vast maple forests that lie east of Eagle River and Three Lakes.
It is that type of aggressive work to improve young forest habitat on public forests that makes RGS so valuable to rank-and-file hunters who need a unified voice working on their behalf.
Part of its mission is public awareness on the vital need for clear-cutting, a management prescription that mimics the wildfires of old. It is the only way to create young forest habitat.
The chapter’s dinner banquet, for which tickets are still available, has all the fixings of a fundraising event — door prizes, raffles, limited edition prints and carvings, a silent auction and, of course, guns. You can call Jed Lechleitner of Eagle River at (715) 891-7633 for a last-minute ticket.
It is a great time to share some stories from hunting seasons past and talk about dogs, guns, ammunition and equipment with those hardy individuals who take chase of grouse every fall.
Just as important, you will be supporting the wildlife conservation group that has the most difficult mission of any organization in the nation — getting people to understand the need to cut trees to create wildlife habitat.
The scribbler is a fan and promoter of RGS not only because of a personal passion for chasing grouse, but because the organization is working hard to prevent our national forests from becoming stagnant, unproductive forests.
Every grouse hunter should be supporting the one grassroots organization that is working diligently to improve our forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.