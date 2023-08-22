out 2 kk grouse-08.23.23-2010-04-11_08-11-52--1.jpeg

Improving habitat for the popular and elusive ruffed grouse, the king of upland forests, is what RGS is all about.   —Photo By The Author

AS BANQUET time rolls around for the organization that is solely focused on a mission to create healthy forest habitat for ruffed grouse and other forest wildlife, the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) is reporting unprecedented progress.

Due to new revenue streams and a revised business model, RGS currently has $10.6 million of funded agreements in play — a 20-fold increase from what they did on average just two or three years ago.

