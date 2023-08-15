kentuck gaoa brd.jpg
Stream crossing procedures near Kentuck Lake on Forest Road 2176 in Eagle River were deemed necessary by the USDA Forest Service. These efforts will help, and have already upon completition with restoring aquatic organism passage and further support forest vegetation mangement projects. —Photos Courtesy of USDA Forest Service

Nearly $184,000 is being invested in projects throughout Forest and Bayfield counties to help increase flood resilience, improve fish passages, and maintain public access in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF).

Through the Good Neighbor Authority, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and county highway departments, will complete crossing maintenance and culvert replacements on four priority forest road-stream crossings.

