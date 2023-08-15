Stream crossing procedures near Kentuck Lake on Forest Road 2176 in Eagle River were deemed necessary by the USDA Forest Service. These efforts will help, and have already upon completition with restoring aquatic organism passage and further support forest vegetation mangement projects. —Photos Courtesy of USDA Forest Service
Nearly $184,000 is being invested in projects throughout Forest and Bayfield counties to help increase flood resilience, improve fish passages, and maintain public access in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF).
Through the Good Neighbor Authority, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and county highway departments, will complete crossing maintenance and culvert replacements on four priority forest road-stream crossings.
In Forest County, crossing and culvert replacements will take place at the river-stream crossings of West Alice Creek in Alvin, Stevens Creek in Long Lake, and Kingstone Creek also in Long Lake. A sole culvert replacement in Bayfield County is set at the Star Lake Outlet on Forest Road 224 in Star Lake.
“These are high priority failing stream crossing culverts on National Forest Systems roads,” said USDA Forest Service Watershed Program Manager Chris Ester. “The work that can be accomplished through this funding will help support access to public lands and protection of aquatic resources.”
DNR Environmental Analysis and Review Specialist Jon Simonson detailed these culverts are designed to last 75 to 100 years and are sized to span stream width, allow passage of water from extreme flooding, and provide fish passage.
“We’re implementing designs that accommodate natural river characteristics so that the new culverts will pass not only water, but also the woody debris and sediment that naturally move in streams,” said Simonson. “This will ensure that these GNA investments result in roads and streams that are more resilient to the increased flooding that we’re experiencing.”
These projects are among the many examples of work that are being attained in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest through federal, state and area partnering that is possible because of the GNA, according to CNNF Forest Supervisor Jenn Youngblood.
“Working with the State of Wisconsin and collaboratives through GNA agreements strengthens partnerships, enhances shared stewardship, and prioritizes and advances work to improve the CNNF and protect communities based on state and federal management plans,” she added.
Established by Congress in 2014, the GNA provides the USDA Forest Service a simple and straightforward way to enter into management agreements with states, tribes, and counties. Today, the program facilitates improvement projects by pooling federal, state, Tribal, and county resources to complete more forest, rangeland, and watershed restoration work on national forests and grasslands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.