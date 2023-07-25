mark june bobcat.jpg

Renowned trapper Mark June will be in attendance as a presenter during the 2023 National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Show July 27-29 in Escanaba, Mich. Here June stands proud with his bobcat catch in 2018. —Contributed Photo

This year’s National Trappers Association (NTA) Convention and Outdoor Show coming to Escanaba, Mich. is just days away.

More than 100 trapping and outdoor equipment vendors will be at the event, with most offering convention sale specials. Countless tailgaters will be there and nine food vendors will be on the grounds as well.

