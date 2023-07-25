Renowned trapper Mark June will be in attendance as a presenter during the 2023 National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Show July 27-29 in Escanaba, Mich. Here June stands proud with his bobcat catch in 2018. —Contributed Photo
This year’s National Trappers Association (NTA) Convention and Outdoor Show coming to Escanaba, Mich. is just days away.
More than 100 trapping and outdoor equipment vendors will be at the event, with most offering convention sale specials. Countless tailgaters will be there and nine food vendors will be on the grounds as well.
This gathering will be hosted at the Upper Peninsula (U.P.) State Fairgrounds in Escanaba July 27-29. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day and close at 5 p.m.
Admission cost is $10 for a one-day pass, $20 for a three-day pass, and children under 12 get in free.
Cast members from the popular show “The Last Alaskans” will be at the convention this year, in addition to nationally known trappers performing demonstrations every hour for the entire three-day convention. Marty Meierotto of the “Mountain Man” reality show will also be in attendance.
The demonstration schedule features 24 presentations and The She Side will feature 14 demonstrations, all led by female presenters. Some programs are restricted to NTA members only.
NTA memberships will be for sale at both the NTA booth and the U.P. Trappers booth.
The Kids Cave and The U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Antique Village will be open all three days as well. Organizers added that a Saturday night dance featuring music from Oz The Band will rock the fairgrounds.
Among the lineup of presenters will be Mark June, who will give a demonstration on bobcat trapping. June began his trapping career as a young boy catching muskrats, mink, beaver, and raccoons before school in Michigan.
He later attended college to become a biologist, a degree paid for with mink and red fox hides. Eventually he became well-known in Michigan as a young man who laid a load of well-handled pelts on the tables at fur auctions.
Mark June’s Lures, a successful company he started in 1984, is today one of the country’s largest suppliers of lures, baits, urines, and DVDs.
“We are excited to have Mark’s demo in our NTA demo lineup as he is always a crowd pleaser, sharing why predators do what they do, in addition to showing methods that help you catch more coyotes and bobcats,” stated U.P Trappers Association member Duane Halvas.
