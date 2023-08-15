The 38th annual One Day Muskie Classic, formerly the Three Lakes Fall Classic, returns to the Three Lakes Chain of Lakes Saturday, Aug. 26.
Lionel Kliss, co-director of the tournament, highlighted there are still openings for any two person teams that would like to fish.
“Three years ago we made the decision to move the classic earlier in the year before it gets too cold,” said Kliss. “Last year’s event went very well with the new date, leading to a more enjoyable day on the water, which is what the classic is all about.”
He detailed the field is limited to 50 two-person teams, because having a relatively small field gives everyone a good chance of placing at or near the top. Along with payouts to the top three teams, cash prizes for every registered fish will be given out as well.
“This keeps it more fun,” Kliss added. “We’ve also added a significant youth discount for anglers bringing their sons and daughters.”
The Muskie Classic is a nonprofit fund raiser benefiting the Three Lakes Fish and Wildlife Improvement Association. A donation is made to the Association following the tournament each year.
“This year’s donation to the Association will be in the memory of Pete Lawonn, a friend to many and an integral part of the Association for many years, and proud supporter of the Three Lakes community,” stated Kliss.
Registration for the one day tournament is $300 per boat, with a total payout of $12,000 based on a full field. Kliss also mentioned there will be a rules meeting Friday, Aug. 25, at the Big Stone Golf Course Pavilion in Three Lakes from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 715-891-4673, email questions to threelakesmuskie@outlook.com, or check out the Three Lakes Muskie Classic Facebook page.
