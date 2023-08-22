By Jon Eichman
ASST. EDITOR
Public comments are being sought on a master plan variance that would add additional ATV-UTV routes and trails to the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest (NHAL).
Spread across three counties near the towns of Woodruff, Minocqua and Boulder Junction, the NHAL state forest provides opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities on its 236,000 acres and more than 900 lakes within its boundaries.
Trail improvements and additional locations detailed in the proposal include the Northern Café Trail, Snowmobile Trail 270, and several new Bluebird connections near Lake Tomahawk, Hazelhurst, St. Germain and Sugar Camp.
The updated master plan variance contains four separate route connections within the forest’s grounds, creating various links and routes to surrounding towns and services.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials highlighted these proposed reroutes, trail additions, and upgrades will also contribute to area ATV-UTV network connectivity and rider safety.
This proposal accompanies an October, 2017, amendment to the recreation portion of the state forest’s 2005 Master Plan and subsequent variances approved in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It is also an updated review of the proposed 2023 variance after a natural resource conflict was identified, and a route was relocated in response.
Proposed changes in the use and management of the forest is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives, according to the DNR. The public comment period is open through Aug. 30.
Questions or comments on the draft variance can be sent to Erin Rieser at 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707. Rieser can also be reached at 608-400-6171 or erine.rieser@wisconsin.gov.
Northern Café Trail
Department staff worked with the Lakeland ATV Club to find a suitable alternative route providing connection on the Northern Café Trail to Vandercook Road, while also eliminating a highway crossing at the intersection of highways 51 and M near Woodruff. The proposed 0.7-mile connection would open the existing snowmobile trail to ATV-UTV use.
A primary purpose of this connection is to eliminate the crossing at Highway 51 and Highway M, keeping ATV/UTV traffic off paved roads, and addressing a safety concern for local clubs and users.
The DNR said this proposed route will also complete a looped trail system, as well as provide a safer connection to Woodruff, Arbor Vitae, and St. Germain.
Trail 270
The Lake Tomahawk ATV/UTV Club of Oneida County is also on board after working with the DNR to determine a suitable route or trail to connect Snowmobile Trail 270 to Highway D traveling west only. The suggested connection will be 0.8 miles of trail utilizing an existing forest road connecting to the snowmobile trail.
The existing snowmobile trail was previously approved for ATV/UTV use, DNR officials noted. The newly proposed connection would run through private property to connect to Highway D.
DNR officials also highlighted the private landowner would complete construction of the project to department specifications. After this is completed, the DNR would open forest roads and accommodate trail improvements.
Bluebird connections
The several proposed Bluebird connections would create community links between Lake Tomahawk, Hazelhurst, St. Germain and Sugar Camp. DNR officials highlighted these proposed improvements would provide safer access along Highways 47 and D as well.
To help facilitate progress on these routes, the town of Lake Tomahawk has received a Wisconsin Department of Transportation permit for crossing Highway 47.
The suggested linkage from River Road to South Bluebird Road would create a 3.2-mile connection by utilizing existing snowmobile trail 370 to the west and a forest road to flow into River Road.
The idea was previously proposed as Dove Road to South Bluebird Road, and is now updated to protect sensitive natural resources identified after the initial public review of this variance.
A connection from West Bluebird Road to Big Buck Road will create a southeast route from Lake Tomahawk to Hazelhurst with additional trails leading to St. Germain and Sugar Camp. The 2.2-mile connection will follow the existing snowmobile trail from South Bluebird Road to Big Buck Road.
Utilization of an existing snowmobile trail would require minor development and maintenance of the trail. Additionally, the Lake Tomahawk ATV/UTV Club and department staff have identified this connection as a preferred route that would improve safety of users and avoid driving on Highway D through Lake Tomahawk.
The proposed trail runs near Wind Pudding Lake State Natural Area. Department staff reviewed the proposed development and did not express concerns, noting that steps should be taken to ensure ATV/UTV traffic is contained to the proposed corridor.
With this proposed connection, appropriate signage and other efforts will be used to control traffic and mitigate motorized public access to the Wind Pudding State Natural Area. The Lake Tomahawk ATV Club will post signage along the proposed route.
The full master plan variance and individualized project maps can be found at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fl/propertyplanning/nhal_variance.
