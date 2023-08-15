The Landover Saddle Club in Conover recently received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin State Horse Council (WSHC), to be used for improvements or repairs to existing public trails on the River Road Equestrian Campground.
In addition to the funds received through the grant, the application requires 50% in matching funds from the club.
Officials noted matching funds are allowed to include the value of donated labor, equipment, materials, and other non-grant monies as part of, or the entire share, from the applicant. Additionally, WSHC grants are intended only for public trails open to equestrian riding.
The campground offers eight campsites, a common area with two picnic tables, a large fire ring and grill, a pump for fresh water, and an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bathroom. Five of these eight sites have high-lines, which provide temporary tie-up accommodations for the horses.
Club members Gail Schwenn of Eagle River, Karl Jennrich of Conover, and Sue Chapman and Jeff Kroeger, both of Oconomowoc, volunteered their time to install the three, double, 12-foot by 10-foot pens, with a divider for three of the eight campsites at the campground.
The new pens will provide more permanent accommodation for the horses during their stay at the campground. Also installed was a hitching post near the day use parking lot.
“The improvements will provide the security a permanent pen provides, that the high-lines do not,” said Schwenn. “On the wish list for future improvements is electric to the campground, as it would help provide a better source of water for both owners and horses who use the campground.”
Materials for repairs and upgrades, including fence panels and posts, were sourced locally from Tractor Supply of Eagle River. The business gave the saddle club a discount on materials needed.
The completed improvements fall in line with the 15-Year Comprehensive Land Use Plan for Vilas County as a campground improvement. The River Road Equestrian campground is on a reservation system and should see increased use with the improved infrastructure, Schwenn added.
Schwenn highlighted the club offers fun rides for members, the opportunity to participate in fundraising efforts, and trail maintenance, while working to promote and improve county equestrian facilities and trails.
