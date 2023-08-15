saddle equine pen.jpg

Gail Schwenn of Landover Saddle Club gives some love to one of the horses inside of of the new pens constructed by club volunteers earlier this month. —Contributed Photo

The Landover Saddle Club in Conover recently received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin State Horse Council (WSHC), to be used for improvements or repairs to existing public trails on the River Road Equestrian Campground.

In addition to the funds received through the grant, the application requires 50% in matching funds from the club.

