The registration period is open for the 37th annual National Championship Musky Open Tournament through Aug. 1.

This family-friendly event, hosted by the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, will bring amateur anglers and fishing enthusiasts from across the country to the North Woods Aug. 18-20.

