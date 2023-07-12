The registration period is open for the 37th annual National Championship Musky Open Tournament through Aug. 1.
This family-friendly event, hosted by the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, will bring amateur anglers and fishing enthusiasts from across the country to the North Woods Aug. 18-20.
In addition to fishing for musky on one of seven lake families in the Eagle River area, participants are eligible to win door prizes and raffle prizes. Tournament organizers noted that raffle participants must be present to win prizes.
There are a variety of trophy categories to win during the tournament including an overall winner (by inches), husband-wife team, and a youth winner.
Participating anglers also have a chance to win a brand new 2023 Model 895 DC Recon Boat with a 115 Mercury Outboard motor and trailer in the grand prize drawing Sunday afternoon, whether they catch a musky or not.
Preregistration costs $75 per participant and helps to ensure a fishing spot on the participant’s preferred lake family. It also helps guarantee anglers receive the correct tournament hat and T-shirt size.
Those interested in entering can visit muskyopen.com for more information or contact the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
All other registration will take place in-person at tournament headquarters on the Vilas County Fair Grounds Aug. 17-19 at a cost of $80 per angler. A portion of the proceeds from this event go towards area fish stocking and habitat improvement measures.
For more information, contact the chamber at 800-359-6315.
