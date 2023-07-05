out 3 outdorr rec-07.05.23-2009-07-18_11-14-22.jpg

People visiting Vilas and the surrounding counties enjoy taking in the numerous natural resources in the area. As more people take advantage of the lakes, rivers and trails here, keeping these areas pristine is getting harder, as state tax funding for these assets continues to decline.

—STAFF PHOTO

Weekly Fiscal Facts are provided to Wisconsin Newspaper Association members by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.