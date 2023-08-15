The Plum Creek Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) in Sayner will hold its annual summer banquet Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The event will take place at Clearview Supper Club on Big St. Germain Lake. Doors will open for the event at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the event cost $75 for singles, $140 for couples, $300 for sponsors, and $360 for sponsors plus guest.
As usual, there will be many great DU prizes to be won on raffles and on a silent auction. Among the firearms to be given away are the DU handgun of the year, a Springfield 1911 Garrison blued .45ACP, and the DU shotgun of the year, a Benelli SBE3 28-gauge.
With the proceeds from this event and hundreds of others, Ducks Unlimited will be able to continue its wetlands conservation work in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which to date has resulted in more than 15 million acres of critical habitat for wildlife, fish, aquatic species, and humans being conserved, restored, and protected for the future.
DU is the leading habitat conservation organization in the world with over 700,000 members, all dedicated to the conservation and preservation of wildlife habitat.
DU dollars raised at local events, like the Plum Creek Chapter, brought in $277 million over the last fiscal year of which 84 cents of every dollar went directly into habitat conservation and improvement work.
Anyone wishing to attend this year’s Plum Creek event is urged to make reservations very soon as seating is limited and is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.