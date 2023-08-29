Max Manty brought in this gorgeous 48.75-inch monster muskie during the Lake Vermillion finals in Minnesota Aug. 18-19. This was the duo’s only fish of the tournament, but they still placed inside the top 10, finishing eighth on the leader board.
Jeremy Barber reeled in this beautiful muskie during the Lake Vermillion finals as well, where he and Trevor placed 10th on the leader board. They netted two fish measuring 37.25 inches and 34.25 inches.
—Contributed Photos
Gus Manty displays a giant, 44.75-inch muskie caught during the PMTT’s recent tournament outing on the Madison area Chain of Lakes.
The brothers fishing duo of Gus and Max Manty and father-son duo Jeremy and Trevor Barber of Eagle River currently sit in first and fourth place, respectively, in the Top Gun standings of the Professional Musky Tournament Trail (PMTT) series of competitive muskie fishing. Fellow North Woods residents Chris and Peter Blicharz also hold a spot inside the top 10 of the Top Gun standings in sixth place. Nicholas Amorose and Clayton Spiess, also from the area, currently hold 12th place in the standings.
