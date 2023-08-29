The brothers fishing duo of Gus and Max Manty and father-son duo Jeremy and Trevor Barber of Eagle River currently sit in first and fourth place, respectively, in the Top Gun standings of the Professional Musky Tournament Trail (PMTT) series of competitive muskie fishing. Fellow North Woods residents Chris and Peter Blicharz also hold a spot inside the top 10 of the Top Gun standings in sixth place. Nicholas Amorose and Clayton Spiess, also from the area, currently hold 12th place in the standings. 

