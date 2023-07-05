The public is advised that because of water temperatures heating up, anglers and water recreators may notice more dead fish than usual on their favorite waterbodies.
Many underlying causes can explain this uptick in fish die-offs during warm weather periods, from pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, to environmental issues like low dissolved oxygen levels and thermal stress. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers and boaters to report fish kill events to their local fish biologist.
DNR officials highlighted it is important to note that any fish kill needs to be thoroughly investigated, through coordinated efforts between biologists and fish health staff, to confirm the underlying cause. Because dead fish decay quickly in warm temperatures, and water conditions can change rapidly, it won’t always be possible to definitively determine the reason for a fish kill.
Though anglers and boaters may see high numbers of dead or diseased fish as waters warm, officials advise them to know that these events usually do not have a lasting impact on the larger fish population.
The DNR urges anglers and their pets to never consume dead or visibly sick fish. Officials encourage thoroughly cooking any harvested fish and follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s food safety guidelines.
If one catches a diseased or dying fish, or observes a fish kill, always wear gloves. Individuals should also wash their hands after handling dead or dying fish.
Anglers should not actively collect fish samples from a fish kill event. If one accidentally catches a diseased or dying fish, retain the fish as a part of the daily bag limit and place the fish in a plastic bag on ice in a cooler.
Officials stated to not transport the fish to a DNR office or hatchery.
After accurately identifying a dying, dead or diseased fish, note the waterbody, date, fish species, and number of dead or dying fish, and report it immediately to the local fisheries biologist or the DNR tip line by calling 800-847-9367.
If possible, and it’s safe to do so, take clear images of the affected area and close-up images of the affected fish.
Once reported, an area’s local biologist will contact individuals who report these instances as soon as they are able, and determine whether the carcass can be collected or how it should be properly disposed of.
Officials asked to please note that due to resources, DNR staff will not be able to visit every potentially diseased caught fish or occurrence of dead fish.
