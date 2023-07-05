The public is advised that because of water temperatures heating up, anglers and water recreators may notice more dead fish than usual on their favorite waterbodies.

Many underlying causes can explain this uptick in fish die-offs during warm weather periods, from pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, to environmental issues like low dissolved oxygen levels and thermal stress. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers and boaters to report fish kill events to their local fish biologist.

