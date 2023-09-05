After heading to Tomahawk Aug. 28, the Northland Pines Eagles junior varsity football team came home with its second shutout victory of the season, beating the Hatchets 21-0.
Pines went to the air more in this contest, after only passing against West Iron County the previous week four times. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Minx seemed to find his groove going 10-13 for 138-yards and two touchdowns.
Davis Beyer took a snap behind center as well, and went one-for-one for 15-yards.
Eagles head coach Ken Wolf noted the the biggest difference between this game and the team’s first outing, against West Iron County, is West Iron’s defensive unit dictated what the team would do offensively.
“Tomahawk had loaded the box to stop the run, so we had to change some gears and go to the air a little more,” he added.
Leading the receiving core for Pines was Josh Graves, who caught three passes for 71 yards and a score. Jacob Beer was not far behind, posting 67 yards on four catches, and also making his way to the end zone once.
On the ground, Eli Kerner posted another solid performance, averaging five yards per carry and totaling 45 yards. He also had one touchdown.
This victory also showed how hard the defensive unit is working in practice, according to Wolf. He detailed that the team did well staying on assignments defensively, and forced some turnovers as well.
“Defensively, our guys want to learn and improve each week, so they are always looking at trying to correct little things,” he continued. “Also they want to make sure that they understand their assignments. Its been great with the coaches on staff being on the same page and really making sure everyone knows their jobs.”
Two games in, Wolf added the team has started to form an identity as a football family, where everyone has the mentality of being “the next man up” and sharing the vision of how each player can help the team in the best way possible.
“This is a great group of kids and they are becoming a football family which is great to see,” he said. “There are a lot of good examples of team before me. That is really where it is going to start to build something here at Pines.”
The Eagles were scheduled to take on Oconto Falls Sept. 5 at home.
