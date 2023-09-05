After heading to Tomahawk Aug. 28, the Northland Pines Eagles junior varsity football team came home with its second shutout victory of the season, beating the Hatchets 21-0.

Pines went to the air more in this contest, after only passing against West Iron County the previous week four times. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Minx seemed to find his groove going 10-13 for 138-yards and two touchdowns.

