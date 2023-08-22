The 7th annual Running Bear Triathlon was held Aug. 13 in Three Lakes where a post-pandemic record number of athletes competed on what organizers called “a near perfect day.”
This unique point-to-point sprint triathlon ended with a 250-yard swim in Round Lake on the Three Lakes chain.
Competitors came from all over the state, as well as several other states, including two participants from Arizona and one from Ireland.
Of the many awards given, the main ones were: first-male finisher Simon Wesenberg of Urbana, Ill., (45:39); first-female finisher Jayme Wyss of Marshfield (49:37); oldest male finisher Guy Selsmyer (82:06); oldest female(s) Cheryl Corbeille (76:12), Carmen Zetlen (81:52) and Kay Drew-Sweeper; youngest male Cohen Welsch (58:13); and youngest female Harper Wesenberg of Evanston, Ill., (60:20),
Additionally, the Mary Stroebe Lifetime Athletic Achievement Award, given to the most senior female finisher, was given to Ann Rauschenberg-Gifford. This award is sponsored by the Stroebe family of Three Lakes.
With an additional donation from the Stroebe family, the event raised $4,000 to fund camp scholarships for the YMCA of the Northwoods. The event also gives financial support to Three Lakes cross-country teams and the Three Eagle Trail.
Organizers wished a special thanks to all volunteers from the area, as well as Kwik Trip, who provided water and refreshments at the finish.
Complete results can be found on the Running Bear Triathlon’s Facebook page.
