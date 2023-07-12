Area Northwoods Babe Ruth League baseball teams played just one game last week, due to the Fourth of July holiday, as teams wind down their regular season and approach tourney play.
Eagle River Team 2 ran its record to 7-1 and clinched first place in the Senior League, with a 4-2 win at second-place Crandon last Wednesday.
Winning pitcher was Jonathan Miller who had eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit. Jonah Will and Tanner Maines each had a pair of hits. Jack Albrecht, Brad Kaulum, and Xavier Rhodes all had one hit.
“It was a pretty slow game, but with a dominant pitching performance by Miller, we were able to pull out the win,” said coach Ben Albrecht.
Eagle River 2 was scheduled to end the season with a game against Lakeland this past Monday.
Eagle River 1 and Eagle River 3 met last Wednesday at Northland Pines High School, and Eagle River 1 rolled to an 18-3 win.
Charlie Johnson was the winning pitcher. He gave up just one hit and had six strikeouts in four innings. Aiden Minx pitched the last two innings to close it out.
Minx was a one-person wrecking crew at the plate. He had a homer, a double and two singles, and drove in eight runs.
Nolan Huelskamp had a triple and a double. Dillon Klefmann stroked a double. John Gould had a single, two runs batted-in, and two stolen bases.
Devin Gerhety, Layk Mortag, and Brewer Konnow each added a single and drove in a run.
Sawyer Szews had two hits for Eagle River 3, while Everett Leslie had an RBI single.
Eagle River 1 was scheduled to end the season with a game against Rhinelander this past Monday. Eagle River 3 was set to close things out on Monday at Crandon.
In Babe Ruth Prep League play, Eagle River lost 5-2 at Rhinelander last Thursday, dropping their record to 5-6. Eagle River was scheduled to end its season at Phillips on Tuesday.
