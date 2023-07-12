Hometown driver David Blackberg led from start to finish during the stock car feature series race at the Eagle River Speedway on the Fourth of July. In addition to his place in the winners circle, Blackberg took home a solid $2,000 payday to cap off a week of festive and patriotic racing. —Photo Courtesy of Jack Flint
Before a capacity crowd on the Fourth of July, hometown driver David Blackberg lead every lap and pocketed the $2,000 stock car feature win at Eagle River Speedway.
The defending track champion, Blackberg sprinted into the lead at the drop of the green flag of the 30-lap contest. Green Bay’s Eric Mahlik and Eagle River’s Jason Zdroik ran second and third respectively in the first five laps.
Blackberg’s near straightaway lead was erased on lap five when Eagle River’s Jonathon Miller flipped his mount in turn three, drawing a caution flag.
When racing resumed, Blackberg kept the lead as Mahlik, Zdroik and Rod Snellenberger (Pulaski) scrapped for the runner-up spot. Blackberg was able to keep a five-car length cushion over the field, and began sifting his way through lapped cars by lap 15. The lap five caution was the only delay in the event.
Zdroik took home second at the pay window and former track champion Snellenberger took third, followed by Jared Siefert of Luxemburg, and Mahlik.
Michigan’s Dave Dishaw (Ontonagon) whisked past Frank Gasperini (Iron Mountain) for the lead on lap nine and went on to win the B mod feature. Gasperini hung on to take second. Jason Zdroik, Jesse Aho (Twin Lakes, Michigan) and Eagle River’s Tad Schoonover placed third through fifth, respectively.
Running his third feature race of the night, Jason Zdroik captured the late model feature win as well.
Later on, Eagle River’s Quentin “the Iceman” Morrison kept his lead on a restart with five laps remaining, and went on to win his first career street stock feature.
Escanaba, Michigan’s Chase Richer scored a win in the caution-free 600 micro sprint feature.
The 300 micro sprint features were captured by hometown racer Mason Meier and Addison Dishaw of Ontonagon, Michigan.
Weekly racing resumed July 11. Race results were not made available ahead of press time.
Race summary 7/4/23
Stock Car: David Blackberg, Eagle River; Jason Zdroik, Eagle River; Rod Snellenberger, Pulaski; Jared Siefert, Luxemburg; Eric Mahlik, Green Bay.
B Mod: Dave Dishaw, Ontonagon, Mich.; Frank Gasperini, Iron Mountain, Mich.; Jason Zdroik; Jesse Aho, Twin Lakes, Mich; Ryan Brown.
Late Model: Jason Zdroik; Jim Zdroik; Austin Zdroik; Josh Nevoraski, Minocqua; Patrick Kelley, Forest Lake, Minn.
Street Stock: Quentin Morrison, Eagle River; Blake Hartman, Conover; Jason Melton, Rhinelander; Emerson Manos, Ontonagon, Mich.; Logan Verhagen, Little Chute.
600 Micro: Chase Richer, Escanaba, Mich.; Dustin Kangas, Phelps; Tommie Jo Springer, Eagle River; Max Nowak, Woodruff; Kaeden Bethel, Tomahawk.
