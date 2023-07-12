blackberg er speed.jpg
Hometown driver David Blackberg led from start to finish during the stock car feature series race at the Eagle River Speedway on the Fourth of July. In addition to his place in the winners circle, Blackberg took home a solid $2,000 payday to cap off a week of festive and patriotic racing. —Photo Courtesy of Jack Flint

Before a capacity crowd on the Fourth of July, hometown driver David Blackberg lead every lap and pocketed the $2,000 stock car feature win at Eagle River Speedway.

The defending track champion, Blackberg sprinted into the lead at the drop of the green flag of the 30-lap contest. Green Bay’s Eric Mahlik and Eagle River’s Jason Zdroik ran second and third respectively in the first five laps.

