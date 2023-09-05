The Three Lakes/Phelps boys varsity soccer team lost a tough contest Aug. 29 in Marshfield, as part of a stretch of five straight road games on the way to playing nine of their first 11 contests away from home.
Head coach Brad Volkmann acknowledges that the early season schedule has been brutal, and while the current 1-4 overall record is not what he expected, he feels that the team has played very well at times and that the boys work hard, care about each other, and never give up.
“The extra time it takes to travel and the constant change in locations can have an impact on developing players,” he added. “But it is something outside of the team’s control and is just another challenge to playing in organized athletics. This difficult period will pass and the second half of the season will see a much greater shift to playing at home.”
In last Tuesday’s game at Columbus Catholic High School, the Jays gave up four goals in the first half on the way to a 4-0 loss. They controlled the ball early in this contest and demonstrated sharp passes, but could not find the back of the net.
At the same time, the Dons lit the scoreboard twice within a 30-second timeframe, as sophomore Cade Jansen scored nearly eight minutes into the half. This was followed just a few seconds later with another score by sophomore Mason Edwards, as he drilled a 10-yard shot past Jays goalkeeper Traeton Fogerty.
Senior Alex Edwards then dribbled past two Bluejays to find the right corner of the net for a 3-0 lead for the home team. He also closed out the half with another unassisted goal, bringing the halftime score to 4-0 in favor of Columbus Catholic.
Fogerty played well in the second half, according to Volkmann, stopping a barrage of early scoring attempts by the Dons before the Bluejays picked up the offensive pace for the remainder of the game with more aggressive play. However, their goalkeeper, Lucas Kreklau, was up to the task and stopped every shot, leading the team to a victory and improving the Dons’ record to 4-1-1.
The Jays’ Toby Volkmann was unable to score a goal for the first time this season, and gave fans a cause for concern midway through the second half, as he walked slowly to the bench with an apparent leg injury. Concerns were short-lived for those in attendance, however, as he returned less than five minutes later without showing any slowdown in speed, reaction, or ball control.
Coach Volkmann said after the game that Toby pulled a quadricep muscle, and while he did return, he had some limitations and experienced discomfort for the duration of the game.
Toby had a couple of extra days to recover as a game originally scheduled at Kingsford High School last Thursday was canceled, leaving him and the team with a six-day span between games. Volkmann added the break is a luxury right now, as several players have been fighting nagging injuries and playing limited minutes in recent games.
This additional time away from game competition also gave the coaching staff the opportunity to work with younger players. Jays assistant coach Phil Doherty supports head coach Volkmann in the role of player development.
“Coach Phil has a lot of experience in and around the game,” he said. “He is also great at working with younger players, honing their skills, and giving all of us the benefit of his experience in all aspects of the game. He is a real asset to the team.”
The Jays played at home Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Iron Mountain. They then returned to the road Friday to take on Northland Lutheran High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.