The Three Lakes/Phelps boys varsity soccer team lost a tough contest Aug. 29 in Marshfield, as part of a stretch of five straight road games on the way to playing nine of their first 11 contests away from home.

Head coach Brad Volkmann acknowledges that the early season schedule has been brutal, and while the current 1-4 overall record is not what he expected, he feels that the team has played very well at times and that the boys work hard, care about each other, and never give up.

