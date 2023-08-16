An organizational meeting for the Thursday Sportsman’s Men’s Bowling League will be held at Eagle Lanes in Eagle River Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

The league features four man teams that compete over the course of a 31-week season. Organizers noted they are always looking for new members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.