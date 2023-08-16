Two former athletes, a long-time contributor to Eagles athletics, and the 1986 varsity football team will be inducted into the Eagle River-Northland Pines High School Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) this month.
The 21st HOF class will be honored at a ceremony to be held Friday, Aug. 25, at the Northland Pines High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. this year as opposed to a 4:30 p.m. start time in years past.
“With no varsity football at Pines this year, we are going to move the event a little later in the evening,” said HOF Committee Chair Larry Snedden. “We can give the inductees a little more attention and make it more about them that evening, and more people can be done with work and come out for this special night.”
Snedden noted one of the highlights of the evening is when each of the inductees are able to recount their time at Pines, and dictate their passion for sports programs.
“It’s amazing how heartfelt the acceptance speeches are,” said Snedden. “All the great memories that are shared and the relationships that were built over the years.”
1986 Eagles Football Team
The 1986 varsity football team entered the season with 10 senior and 12 junior returning starters from the previous season. Under the direction of head coach John Wainwright and assistant head coach Ray Dillahunt, there were high expectations for the team.
The Eagles fulfilled those expectations and went on to a 9-0 regular season record.
The squad opened their schedule by beating rival Three Lakes 33-18, and then completed the nonconference portion of the schedule with wins against Calumet, Mich., 30-3, and Hancock, Mich., 28-6.
Pines then opened the Lumberjack Conference schedule by traveling to Phillips, coming away with a 33-18 win. This was followed by victories over Ashland 10-8, Park Falls 46-20, Lakeland 34-20, and Tomahawk 34-16.
The Lumberjack Conference Championship would be decided on the road at Medford, where the winner would receive a berth in the WIAA State High School Football Playoffs. In the end, Northland Pines had the edge in a 20-7 defensive battle and won the conference title.
Wainwright stated, “It was a well devised defensive scheme, set up by coach Dillahunt.”
The team started the Division 3 State Playoffs by traveling to Merrill and beating Bloomer in a tight game, 9-8, capped off with a winning field goal off the foot of Chris Hartwig to seal the victory. The Eagles then traveled to Schofield to play Denmark and dominated the game, winning 34-6, sending Pines on its first trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to play for a State Championship.
Coaches Wainwright and Dillahunt, along with assistant coaches Jim Lyons and Mike Reimer, took their undefeated team to face a Milton squad with the largest enrollment in Division 3. The Eagles battled hard, but came up short, losing 38-20 in the championship game, and finished the season with an overall record of 11-1.
Lyons and Reimer are tentatively scheduled to present the team for induction into the HOF.
Tom Dillahunt
Tom Dillahunt, a 1985 graduate, played three sports each year for the Eagles, earning seven varsity letters in wrestling, track, football and basketball. He was named captain in football and track his senior year.
He noted he feels very fortunate to be coached by his father, Ray Dillahunt, in football and track. Tom held the school record for the 110-meter high hurdles for 19 years and set records in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, and was a member of the 1985 4x100-meter relay team.
He was also the Lumberjack Conference Champion in the 110-meter hurdles in 1984 and 1985. Tom also participated in the State Track and Field Tournament in 1984 and 1985 as well, placing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 1984, and second in 1985.
Dillahunt also ran in the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay at State in 1985. He later went on to compete in track his freshman year at St. Norbert College (1986), placing second in the 110-meter hurdles in the conference meet.
Tom lettered in 1986 and ended his collegiate athletic career the same year, while continuing to be involved in college athletics with the St. Norbert Cheerleading Team, eventually becoming captain his senior year.
He and his wife, Jodi, moved back to Eagle River in 2017 so their children, Dylan and Bryce, would be able to experience Northland Pines as they did growing up.
Mike Dillahunt
Mike Dillahunt, who graduated from Northland Pines in 1986, was a nine-time letter winner in football, track and basketball. In football, he was team captain and MVP; All-Conference first team offense and defense; Offensive Player of the Year in the Lumberjack Conference; Shriners All-Star Football Team; and All-State honorable mention on defense.
Mike was the team leading rusher in 1984 and 1985, conference leading rusher in 1985, and held the school single-game rushing record at 287 yards.
In track, he was captain and MVP of the 1986 Conference and Regional champion track team; Conference and Regional champion in the long jump and 4x400-meter relay; and Conference, Regional and Sectional champion and State finalist in the 4x100-meter relay. He set school records in the 200, 400, the 4x100, and 4x400-meter relays as well.
In basketball, he stated, “A lack of skill was a consistent source of frustration to a good coach and better man, Paul Nemec.” Mike was a 1990 graduate of UW-Madison and 1993 graduate of the UW Law School.
He is the son of Ray Dillahunt (2013 inductee) and Connie Dillahunt, and brother of fellow 2023 inductee, Tom Dillahunt, and Chelle Dillahunt (2019 inductee).
Ken Kluever
As a 1979 graduate of New London Senior High School, Ken Kluever earned four varsity letters. As a senior, he was a unanimous All East Central Conference selection in baseball as a second baseman.
In 1984, he graduated from UW-Whitewater with a BS in business education with a minor in coaching. He began his teaching career at Northland Pines High School in the fall of 1984 and was a business education teacher for 34 years.
During his tenure at Pines, Kluever coached junior varsity basketball for two years, varsity boys basketball for six years, and served as the district activities director for 12 years. He was a WIAA official for basketball, football, and softball as well.
Kluever also coached youth basketball for six years and is a volunteer/coach for Northern Access Special Olympics.
In 2020, he received a Great Northern Conference Lifetime Pass in recognition for his outstanding service to the conference and high school athletics. Following his retirement as a teacher, Kluever and his family continue to support the Eagles as fans at many Northland Pines athletic events.
After the induction ceremony, there will be a reception for the inductees and their families and friends, hosted this year by the Braywood, located at 4109 Braywood Lane in Eagle River.
The Hall of Fame Committee also selected five Northland Pines senior-year student-athletes to receive scholarships at its scholarship and awards night this past May. The scholarship criteria includes athletic performance, team leadership, sportsmanship, respect for others, and athletic accomplishments.
This year, the $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Paris Croker, Logan Kramsvogel, Miles McCanles, Gabriel Smith and Cassidy Sternhagen. Funds for the scholarships were provided from the Ahlborn family.
