spt 4 1986 football team-08.16.23-1986 football team-08.16.23-IMG_1472.jpg

Members of the 1986 team include, front row from left, Kris Modjewski, Mike Campbell, Wade Klessig, Jim Price, Scott Small, Mike Mule’, Mike Campbell, Curt Wainwright, Bob Elko, Tom Rager, Neil Hissom, Jason Moravec, Kevin Ludwig, Scott Ritzer and Clint Bushey; second row, Jerry Adkins, Ross Freund, Bill Wells, Brian Anderson, John Nickolaou, Eric Jacobson, Mark McGee, Scott Weber, Steve Thyne, Chad Ellis, Jackson Maines, Jeff Kaczkowski, John Mule’, Jim Bradford and Larry Van Bussum; back row, assistant coach Ray Dillahunt, Matt Klessig, Dan Price, Tim Kolehouse, Chuck Tienhaara, Victor Del Cerro, Chris Hartwig, Josh Shucha, Eric Mohn, Dale Jensen, Pat George, Robert Whitney, Tim Wiedenbauer, Nick Thelen, Chris Justice and head coach John Wainwright. Missing from the photo were Jim Hook, Chad Ramesh and Tye Maxson.

Two former athletes, a long-time contributor to Eagles athletics, and the 1986 varsity football team will be inducted into the Eagle River-Northland Pines High School Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) this month.

The 21st HOF class will be honored at a ceremony to be held Friday, Aug. 25, at the Northland Pines High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. this year as opposed to a 4:30 p.m. start time in years past.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.