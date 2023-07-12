The Eagle River Historical Society is welcoming the public, fellow historians, and hockey fans of all ages to a viewing of “The History Of The Dome,” a documentary detailing the history of the iconic ice rink and the Eagle River Sports Arena.
The event is set for Wednesday, July 19, and is part of the Eagle River Historical Society’s Summer Lecture Series at the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library in Eagle River. It is free to the public and begins at 1 p.m.
“The library and Historical Society have had this partnership for at least four years to do this series of local history programs in the summer,” said Olson Memorial Library Director Sara Klemann. “We always get a much bigger crowd when it’s something of local interest.”
Klemann said Tom Obradovich has graciously agreed to come and talk during the showing about the history of the Dome and how it came to be in Eagle River.
Creating the documentary-style video was a very important project for Obradovich, who is a member of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, which is located inside the Dome.
The idea for a documentary was to tell the story of the Dome before it was forgotten. The content came from discussions he had with other men in the Eagle River hockey community, like Donnie Richter and Mike Bradford.
Obradovich and Al Geiger, along with others, did a great deal of work digging up historical information and arranging many interviews with and about the key players in the Dome’s history. And that history is now preserved.
“We consider the Dome to be a very significant piece of Eagle River history,” said Historical Society Executive Director Karen Sailer. “Generations of people have played hockey and skated there, and it has archaeological significance. It is the last remaining ice dome constructed in just this manner. The second to last was demolished in St. Louis a few years ago, so that makes ours unique in history.
“It holds a special place in the memories of all the skaters and hockey players from Eagle River, and those who have visited there.”
The video was produced by David Sookochoff and his mother, Kitty.
Twenty copies of the documentary will be available for purchase at the Olson Memorial Library during the July 19 program at $20 each. Proceeds will go to the Eagle River Historical Society.
