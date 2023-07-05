Eagle River 2 posted two more big wins in Northwoods Babe Ruth Senior League baseball action last week, as the team began to make their move prior to the postseason playoffs.
The squad opened with a 10-2 victory over Lakeland last Monday. Jack Albrecht was the winning pitcher and Ethan Miller added a pair of hits.
Eagle River 2 followed up that performance by rolling to a 12-2 win against Rhinelander just two days later. In that game, winning pitcher again was Albrecht, who had seven strikeouts and helped his own cause with three hits. Miller and Mylo Albrecht each had two hits also to aid offensively.
With the pair of wins, the first place Eagle River 2 team improved to 7-1 on the season, and are scheduled to play second place Crandon (6-2) in a showdown Wednesday at Crandon High School.
In other action, it was Eagle River 3 splitting a pair of games last week, dominating Lakeland 16-6 Monday before losing a 14-10 slugfest to Crandon on Wednesday.
Sawyer Szews, C.J. Forss, and Griffin Beyer combined to scatter five hits and strike out seven batters against Lakeland.
Alex Wethington and Everett Leslie had big games at the plate for Eagle River 3, as Wethington’s two hits drove in five runs and Leslie banged out three more hits with three runs batted in.
“We spotted Crandon an early 6-0 lead Wednesday on unearned runs, and battled back, but couldn’t get over the hump,” said Eagle River 3 coach Jim Beyer.
Griffin Beyer had three hits, one RBI, and scored twice. Owen Grassl and Davis Beyer each had two hits and two RBI. Szews had a pair of hits and Everett Leslie had a hit and scored two runs.
Eagle River 3 is 4-4 in the Senior League and sits in third place. They are set to play Eagle River 1 Wednesday at Northland Pines High School.
Eagle River 1 also split its two games last week, starting with an 11-2 loss to Crandon on Monday.
“We had guys in scoring position on a couple occasions, but just couldn’t get the big hit we needed,” said coach Glen Huelskamp.
Charlie Johnson had two hits and one RBI. Catcher Aiden Minx had a hit, one RBI, and threw a runner out at second base. John Gould added a single.
Eagle River 1 bounced back by outscoring Rhinelander 12-10 on Wednesday, though almost let that one get away.
They led 10-2 after two innings, only to see Rhinelander rally to tie the game at ten in the sixth, but they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
Nolan Huelskamp pitched the last two innings to get his first win of the season. Aiden Minx pitched the first four innings and had five strikeouts.
Oliver Weberg had a double and two RBI, while Charlie Johnson drove in two runs with a pair of singles. Devin Gerhety and John Gould each had a hit and knocked in a run.
Eagle River 1 has a 3-5 record and is in fourth place in the Senior League.
In Babe Ruth Prep league action last week, Eagle River fell 12-5 to Tomahawk 1 on Tuesday. They will travel to Rhinelander for a game at Stafford Field on Thursday.
Eagle River has a 5-5 Prep League record and is in fourth place.
