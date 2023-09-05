Pines volleyball players Cailyn Kohn (9), Brianna Sullivan (10), and Bella Nowak (17) celebrated following scoring a point against Florece during the teams first match of the morning Aug. 29. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN
The Northland Pines Eagles girls varsity volleyball team hosted a quadrangular meet with Three Lakes, Florence and Phillips Aug. 29 at the Northland Pines Fieldhouse.
Pines opened up against Florence, and the Eagles took a 19-13 lead in the first game. The Lady Cats closed the gap to 20-18, but the Eagles ran off with the last five points for a 25-18 win.
“The girls played awesome and were able to roll with the punches and make adjustments when needed,” said Pines head coach Marcus Kral.
The Eagles fortunes for the day changed in the second game. They led 22-20, but Florence scored five straight points to win the second game 25-22.
That set up a 15-point tiebreaker, where teams must win by at least two points to take the game and the match.
Pines had a chance to do that when they went up 15-14. However, the Lady Cats kept the Eagles from scoring the winning point and went on to take the match with an 18-16 victory.
“We need to work on finishing games,” Kral added. “That finishing point rally is so big and makes a huge difference.”
Next up was Phillips. The Eagles could not seem to shake the memory of the previous tiebreaker loss, and Phillips went on to sweep the match 25-15 and 25-17.
“We are really trying to build our lineup and it was a little weak in the middle,” Kral noted. “But we had a couple of players step up in that area.”
With that adjustment, Pines came out firing, which made for an exciting match with the Three Lakes Bluejays to end the day. Pines raced to a 13-3 lead in the first game, but Three Lakes dug deep and closed the lead to 22-21.
Up 24-21, the Eagles were in good shape to put it away. However, the Bluejays had other ideas and scored five straight points to win the game 26-24.
Kral felt the second game was a serious crowd-pleaser as neither team was able to pull away.
Pines called a time out when the Jays went up 21-18, and the Eagles were able to come back and force a 22-22 tie, but Three Lakes scored three of the next four points to earn the 25-23 win and take the match.
Despite the tough losses, coach Kral was pleased overall with what he saw from his Northland Pines team.
“Serving is very important and we have a very strong service receive,” he said. “Now we just have to concentrate on getting the serves over and being consistent with that.”
“Playing this much volleyball will make them better And they’re having so much fun,” Kral continued. “They’re encouraging each other and they are excited about playing.”
Pines was scheduled to play its next match Sept. 5 at Wausau East.
